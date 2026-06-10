New York power grid faces strain as demand outpaces supply

New York has lost 1.5 gigawatts of supply since 2019, leaving tighter reserves just as heat waves, cold snaps and electrification push demand higher.

New York’s shrinking power cushion is turning into a public-risk problem for households, hospitals, transit systems and businesses that depend on steady electricity when temperatures spike or plunge. The state’s grid operator warned that New York could fall short of the energy needed on the hottest and coldest days, as reserves narrow and demand keeps climbing.

NYISO said the state has seen a net decline of 1.5 gigawatts in supply since 2019 because fossil-fuel plants have retired faster than comparable new generation has been added. At the same time, electricity use is rising from the electrification of buildings and transportation, along with large energy-intensive projects that are harder to forecast, including data centers and advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

AI-generated illustration

In its June 9 Power Trends 2026 report, NYISO described the state’s electric system as being at a “defining moment” and said it needs an “all-of-the-above” investment approach backed by competitive electricity markets. Rich Dewey, who leads the grid operator, said demand is rising and becoming harder to predict as electrification and large projects accelerate load growth.

The pressure is no longer just a summer story. NYISO said winter conditions are emerging as a defining reliability challenge because of fuel constraints and rising cold-weather demand. The operator said New York could become a winter-peaking state in the mid-2030s, with winter demand increasing by as much as 1,200 megawatts a year by 2030.

Source: cbs6albany.com

The system is also leaning heavily on an aging fuel mix. Natural gas serves as the primary fuel for more than 60% of New York’s generating capacity, even as NYISO’s 2025 Power Trends report noted that some fossil-fuel units are 50 years old or older. That leaves the grid exposed when older plants retire before new capacity comes online.

NYISO’s November 2025 winter assessment showed a 7,299-megawatt capacity margin under its 99/1 peak forecast, while the 2024-25 actual winter peak load reached 23,521 megawatts on Jan. 22, 2025. The all-time winter peak remains 25,738 megawatts, set on Jan. 7, 2014.

U.S. Energy Information Administration via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The May 2026 summer outlook pointed to a 417-megawatt baseline reserve margin for summer 2026, the smallest surplus NYISO had projected for the season. Together, the summer and winter warnings show how thin the margin has become as New York tries to decarbonize without outrunning the replacement capacity needed to keep the lights on.