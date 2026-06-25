New York rent board poised to vote on freeze for stabilized homes

A rent freeze for stabilized homes was headed to a Thursday night vote, as Zohran Mamdani’s new board majority faces landlord warnings of court challenges.

The New York City Rent Guidelines Board was set to meet Thursday at 7 p.m. at 1230 5th Avenue for a final vote that could lock rents for stabilized apartments, lofts and hotels, with any change taking effect for leases beginning on or after October 1, 2026. The public could attend in person or watch the meeting livestreamed.

The board’s preliminary May 7 vote put one-year leases in a range of 0% to 2% and two-year leases in a range of 0% to 4%, and the final decision was expected to land inside that band. A freeze would give immediate relief to tenants in regulated homes, but it would also intensify the fight with landlords who say the system is being bent to satisfy politics rather than housing economics.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s six appointments gave him a majority on the nine-member panel. On February 18, Mamdani named Chantella Mitchell as chair and added public members Sina Sinai, Lauren Melodia and Brandon Mancilla, landlord representative Maksim Wynn and tenant representative Adán Soltren. The board is formally independent from City Hall, and Mamdani has pledged to preside over four consecutive freezes during his first term.

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Tenant organizers call the vote the first-ever chance at a zero increase on two-year leases. The board has approved a full freeze three times before, all under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, but never on a two-year term. Landlord groups say a freeze would deepen financial strain as maintenance, labor and operating costs climb, and some have pushed for an increase closer to 5% to keep buildings afloat.

City Hall puts the board’s reach at about one million rent-stabilized apartments, lofts and single-room occupancy units, and about 2.4 million New Yorkers live in rent-stabilized homes. The Independent Budget Office puts the city at roughly 3.7 million housing units, with about one million rent-stabilized units making up 41% of rental apartments and 28% of total housing stock, and the overall vacancy rate was 1.41% in 2023 while stabilized vacancy was 0.98%.

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The board’s 2025 decision approved increases of 3% on one-year leases and 4.5% on two-year leases. Hours before the vote, landlord representative Christina Smyth resigned, saying in a letter that the board’s work had become corrupted and alleging impropriety tied to the freeze process.