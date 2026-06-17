New York Times launches Texas hub to expand statewide coverage

The Times is building a Texas hub as the state tops 31.7 million residents and keeps driving the nation’s biggest population gain.

The New York Times is building a permanent Texas presence because the state has become too large, too fast-growing and too politically consequential to cover from afar. Texas had an estimated 31,709,821 residents on July 1, 2025, adding more than 391,000 people in a year, the biggest numeric gain in the country.

The paper said it was launching a Texas hub to deepen coverage across desks, a bet that the state’s reach now runs from politics and the border to energy, culture and business. Fernando Alfonso III was named Texas editor on Dec. 3, 2025, and David Goodman took on an expanded role as the hub was launched.

Alfonso brought a reporting background that spans The Houston Chronicle, NPR and CNN. The Times said he would travel widely around Texas and work closely with its Business, Politics, Culture, Styles and visuals teams, a sign that the hub was designed to stitch together the state’s economy, public life and cultural scene rather than treat them as separate beats. He began in December after spending several weeks in New York getting to know the newsroom.

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The expansion accelerated in early 2026. On Jan. 23, the company announced Lauren McGaughy as its first Texas politics correspondent, based in Austin, as two hotly contested Senate primaries were unfolding. Her assignment included state government, elections and the power brokers who shape one of the country’s most influential states. On March 2, Jesus Jiménez was announced for the hub in Dallas, where he was to cover the city and North Texas.

The move echoed an earlier push in March 2021, when the Times said it would have three reporters based across Texas and an editor to broaden coverage. That strategy reflected the reality that Texas is not just a Sun Belt growth story but a national lens, with readers spread from Austin and Dallas to Houston, San Antonio, the Rio Grande Valley, McAllen and the Hill Country.

Photo by SHAHBAZ ZAMAN

The political stakes were reinforced on May 26, 2026, when Ken Paxton defeated John Cornyn in the Texas Republican Senate runoff, a result that underscored how unsettled the state remains. For national newsrooms, Texas is no longer a place to parachute into for a campaign stop or a disaster response. It is a power center where population growth, business expansion and political turnover are reshaping the country in real time.