New York to hold first Knicks ticker-tape parade after title win

New York will stage its first Knicks ticker-tape parade on June 18, with Zohran Mamdani handing the team Keys to the City after its first title since 1973.

New York will turn the Knicks’ long-awaited championship into a civic procession on Thursday, June 18, when the team is honored with the franchise’s first ticker-tape parade and a City Hall ceremony. Mayor Zohran Mamdani will present Keys to the City as the celebration moves up Broadway and through the Canyon of Heroes, the Lower Manhattan corridor that has long served as the city’s stage for public triumph.

The parade comes after the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 to win the N.B.A. title 4-1, ending a 53-year championship drought. Their postseason was marked by resilience, with the Knicks rallying from double-digit deficits in all four of their Finals wins, a run that gave the title chase a comeback narrative as vivid as any in recent franchise memory.

The city said further parade details and media RSVP information would be released Sunday, June 14. It also said City Hall and municipal buildings across New York would be lit in blue and orange for the occasion, including the David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building and Brooklyn Borough Hall. That use of the city’s official architecture underscores how New York folds major sports victories into its public identity, making the championship visible far beyond Madison Square Garden.

That symbolism matters in a city where ticker-tape parades have traditionally marked military service, public honors and extraordinary achievement. The Knicks celebration will stand out even in that history, because the mayor’s office called it the first ticker-tape parade in Knicks history. Officials also pointed to a planned July 6 veterans parade as the first of its kind for a major city, a reminder of how unusual these rituals have become.

Keith Allison via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The championship also set off a rawer, less ceremonial side of citywide emotion. Thousands of fans gathered in Midtown and at public watch parties after the final buzzer, while police said dozens of people were taken into custody amid chaotic celebrations near Madison Square Garden. On June 18, New York will try to channel all of that energy into a formal display of gratitude, turning a basketball title into a statement about morale, memory and who gets celebrated in the heart of the city.