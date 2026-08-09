New York woman testifies against ex-boyfriend convicted of murder

A Hudson Falls survivor testified against the ex-boyfriend who attacked her in 1996 after learning he had killed a mother of two boys, helping convict him of murder.

C.C. Opanowski testified against Shawn Doyle after learning that the ex-boyfriend who attacked her in Hudson Falls had later killed a young mother of two boys. Her account turned a private assault into evidence a jury could use, and it helped convict Doyle of murder.

Opanowski was 18 years old on Jan. 27, 1996, when she was home alone in Hudson Falls, New York, house-sitting for her mother after leaving college. Doyle was not a stranger. She had grown up with him, dated him in high school and continued the relationship into her freshman year of college. When Doyle knocked on the door, came inside and became violent, the attack unfolded inside the place where she should have been safest.

Years later, Opanowski learned that Doyle had murdered a mother of two young boys. The realization tied the earlier assault to a later killing and made her testimony part of the case against him. Opanowski has said it remains difficult to process that a person she once loved was convicted of murder, but she also wants others to learn from what happened to her.

Her story shows how survivor testimony can do two jobs at once: it preserves the facts of an attack and exposes the pattern behind it. People closest to an alleged abuser are often the first to see warning signs, but they are also the ones most likely to hope the behavior will stop, to minimize what they saw or to stay tied by history and trust. In Opanowski’s case, the warning was visible long before the killing that followed.