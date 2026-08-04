New Zealand marks final greyhound race as ban nears end

New Zealand’s greyhound ban hit its final stretch with about 2,900 dogs needing homes and at least two chartered flights to Australia’s eastern states. Trainers are being paid to care for dogs as the industry shuts down.

Officials must rehome roughly 2,900 dogs as greyhound racing in New Zealand ends, along with the exit of trainers, kennel hands and track workers. Cabinet had already confirmed the decision to end the sport and agreed to legislate the closure by 31 July 2026, with the law saying commercial greyhound racing stops at the close of the 2025-26 racing year and no racing years begin on or after 1 August 2026.

The move followed three reviews into the industry and years of animal welfare concern, including Hon Sir Bruce Robertson’s 2021 Review into Greyhound Racing in New Zealand. Planning for the intended ending of racing was moving ahead with animal welfare and industry transition measures, and the case for change was built around injury rates that were unacceptably high.

About 2,900 dogs needed homes, while industry experts expected about 1,700 greyhounds would still need rehousing when the ban took effect. The Greyhound Rehoming Project was set up as the official hub for adoption from the racing industry, and at least two chartered flights carrying up to 150 greyhounds were arranged to move dogs to Australia’s eastern states as the ban came in.

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Greyhound trainers were to be paid to look after dogs when the ban came into force, a short-term support measure. SPCA New Zealand welcomed a brighter future for greyhounds, while SAFE said greyhound racing was officially banned in New Zealand. SPCA also said it was not calling for the ban to extend to horse racing or other racing codes.

Greyhound Racing New Zealand kept publishing race results into the final meetings in late July 2026, even as GREY2K USA Worldwide said New Zealand became the third country in the world to outlaw dog racing and close tracks. A 2004 Beehive economic report had already examined the sector’s employment and community effects, and later public-perception research and polling showed about 75 percent support for ending the sport.