New Zealand score five tries to crush Ireland at Eden Park

New Zealand scored five tries and extended their Eden Park unbeaten run to 52 Tests, leaving Ireland to confront the same Auckland barrier they failed to break in 2022.

New Zealand scored five tries and preserved their 52-Test unbeaten run at Eden Park by overwhelming Ireland in a sold-out Nations Championship clash in Auckland. The result underlined how difficult it remains to shift the balance of power at a ground that has become a defining part of the All Blacks’ identity.

Ireland arrived with recent evidence that the gap could be narrowed, but Eden Park resisted again. Their previous attempt to end New Zealand’s hold on the Auckland venue had finished in a 42-19 defeat in July 2022, and this latest setback left the All Blacks unbeaten there since 1994.

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The scale of the occasion was built into the schedule. Ireland had come through matches against Australia in Sydney on 4 July and Japan on 11 July before facing New Zealand in the inaugural Nations Championship, a sequence that placed Andy Farrell’s side into one of the sport’s most exacting away assignments. Eden Park was sold out, adding pressure to a fixture that already carried the weight of history.

For Ireland, the match served as another measure of the ceiling they must still break through if they are to turn strong form into a result at rugby’s hardest venues. New Zealand did not merely protect a record on home turf. They sharpened the distinction between a contender capable of pressure and the benchmark that continues to absorb it.

Photo by Ollie Craig

Ingolfson via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The victory also extended a sequence that now stands at 52 consecutive Tests without defeat at Eden Park, a run that has stretched across three decades and repeatedly held up under visiting scrutiny. Ireland again reached the ground with belief and left with the same conclusion as in 2022: Auckland remains one of the sport’s most unforgiving examinations, and New Zealand still control it.