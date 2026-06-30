Newborn pulled alive from Venezuela quake rubble, offering hope

A 18-day-old baby was pulled alive from rubble in La Guaira, hours after twin earthquakes, as rescue crews raced through rising death tolls and a widening list of missing people.

A newborn was pulled alive from the rubble in La Guaira about 32 hours after twin earthquakes struck Venezuela, giving families searching for missing relatives a rare moment of relief in a disaster that kept deepening by the hour. The baby, reported to be 18 days old, was carried out to applause and later cleaned and passed from person to person as rescuers worked through shattered neighborhoods north of Caracas.

The child’s mother was rescued about an hour later, turning one of the quake’s most gripping images into a brief family reunion amid a mounting national emergency. The rescue unfolded in La Guaira, which was described as the hardest-hit area in the quake zone, where collapsed homes and apartment buildings left crews digging through unstable debris and survivors waiting for help that often arrived too late.

AI-generated illustration

The twin quakes struck on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, and the search continued after the 72-hour golden window for survival had passed. Venezuela’s government said by Saturday that about 1,600 members of foreign rescue teams had arrived to help, underscoring how quickly the local response had been overwhelmed. Hospitals were strained, access to hard-hit neighborhoods remained difficult, and rescue teams faced worsening conditions as they tried to sort through the wreckage.

The death toll rose sharply as the scale of the disaster became clearer. Reports put it above 900 on June 26 and above 1,400 by June 28, before an official count cited on June 30 reached 1,719. Even as officials and rescuers pressed on, thousands to tens of thousands of people were still missing or unaccounted for, leaving many families with only fragments of information and no certainty about who might still be found alive.

Karla García Fernández via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The quake damage landed on a country already weakened by years of economic and political crisis, making the emergency more difficult to absorb and much harder to manage. In La Guaira, Playa Grande and Catia La Mar, the search for survivors became a test of whether Venezuela’s emergency planning, hospital capacity and infrastructure could hold under pressure, or whether the most vulnerable families were left exposed when the ground gave way.