Newcastle gave Matthias Jaissle a four-year deal to June 2030, paying Al Ahli £9.5 million for the 38-year-old after Eddie Howe’s exit.

Newcastle United have appointed Matthias Jaissle on a four-year deal that runs to June 2030, ending Eddie Howe’s spell at St James’ Park and giving the club a new head coach with a clear long-term mandate. The move also carried a reported £9.5 million, or €11 million, compensation package to Al Ahli, and the 38-year-old has already met the squad at their preseason camp in La Manga, Spain.

Jaissle arrives with a reputation for control rather than noise. After a trophy win, he said he was not planning to “smash the locker room” or overreact, a line that fits the discipline and emotional restraint Newcastle want to define the next phase of the club. BBC Sport said he has quite an act to follow, and a source told the broadcaster, “It won’t be easy to succeed Eddie [Howe].”

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That warning carries weight because Howe spent five years at the club and left behind a standard Newcastle now have to match. The squad has also been built in part around young players from the continent, which makes the fit with Jaissle easier to see: a manager who is calm under pressure and willing to impose structure on a developing group. The logic sits neatly with the longer-term project often referred to as Newcastle 2.0.

Chief executive David Hopkinson made clear how strongly the club view the appointment, calling Jaissle a “rock star” with “no ceiling on where his career could go.” Newcastle are not hiring him as a stopgap; they are betting on a coach they believe can shape a culture, not just a line-up.

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Jaissle’s recent record supports that confidence. On 26 April 2026, the AFC said he had guided Al Ahli Saudi FC to a historic title after a 1-0 win over FC Machida Zelvia, having described him three days earlier as a coach on the verge of making history by trying to lead Al Ahli to back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite title wins. Earlier AFC comments on 5 November 2025 and 23 December 2025 framed him as a manager pushing his side to keep excelling and preparing for upcoming battles.