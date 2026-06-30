Newcastle prepare new Bruno Guimaraes contract amid Arsenal interest

Newcastle have rejected Arsenal’s move for Bruno Guimaraes and are preparing a bumper new deal to keep their captain at St James’ Park.

Newcastle are preparing a new bumper contract for Bruno Guimaraes after rejecting an informal Arsenal approach, with the club determined not to sell their captain. The move came after Arsenal tested Newcastle’s resolve on 26 June, and it now places Guimaraes at the centre of a larger question about how long Newcastle can keep their best players while trying to close the gap on the Premier League elite.

Guimaraes has been the reference point for Eddie Howe since arriving from Lyon in January 2022 for £40m, with no release clause inserted into that deal. Howe later made him captain, and Newcastle have since named him their official Player of the Year for the 2025/26 season. The Premier League’s own figures underline his importance: 153 appearances, 30 goals and 25 assists in Newcastle colours.

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The financial stakes are just as clear. Sky Sports reported on 28 June that Newcastle were readying a fresh contract to keep Guimaraes at St James’ Park, while The Sun put his current pay at £160,000 a week and said a rise to £200,000 a week was being considered. For Newcastle, that would mean making the 28-year-old not only the symbolic leader of the side but also the club’s wage-setting benchmark.

Arsenal’s interest has not come out of nowhere. The Gunners had already made contact with Guimaraes’ camp in 2024, before he became even more central to Newcastle’s trophy push and their bid to return to the Champions League. March coverage also noted that Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali faced uncertain futures after Newcastle’s Champions League exit, a reminder that the club’s project was being tested as much by results as by the market.

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Newcastle’s pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha suggests contingency planning is already under way if the Guimaraes battle escalates. That does not mean a sale is inevitable. It does show the scale of the decision in front of Newcastle: keep Guimaraes, and they reinforce the idea that St James’ Park is not a holding station for bigger clubs; lose him, and they invite renewed doubts about whether their timeline for joining the Premier League’s top tier can survive sustained pressure from Arsenal and others.