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Newcastle United in advanced talks to sign Liverpool forward Leanne Kiernan

Newcastle United are in advanced talks for Leanne Kiernan, a 26-year-old Ireland forward with 23 Liverpool goals and a later loan move to Nottingham Forest.

Marcus Chen

Marcus Chen

2 min read
Newcastle United in advanced talks to sign Liverpool forward Leanne Kiernan
Newcastle United in advanced talks to sign Liverpool forward Leanne Kiernan

Newcastle United are in advanced talks to sign Liverpool forward Leanne Kiernan, the 26-year-old Republic of Ireland international born on 27 April 1999. The move would add a player with established Women’s Super League experience and a track record of scoring for Liverpool, where Kiernan has netted 23 times since arriving from West Ham in 2021.

Kiernan’s value to Liverpool was underlined when she signed a new contract in September 2024. At the time, Liverpool described her as a fan favourite, and Kiernan said the deal felt “amazing” and that she was excited to get going again. That renewal came after a serious ankle injury on the opening day of the 2022-23 campaign ruled her out for several months, a setback that remains part of any assessment of her availability and output.

AI-generated illustration
AI-generated illustration

Her recent numbers show a forward who has continued to feature but has yet to rediscover the scoring touch that made her a reliable contributor at Anfield. In WSL action across the 2025/26 season, Kiernan made nine appearances, started seven games and played 631 minutes, while recording no goals, no assists, a 6.58 rating and one yellow card. For Newcastle, that profile points to a player who can bring experience and movement immediately, rather than a raw prospect needing a long bedding-in period.

The talks also reflect how Newcastle are shaping their women’s squad. Pursuing a player of Kiernan’s calibre signals a desire to add a proven top-flight forward with international pedigree, not just depth. Liverpool’s decision to hand Kiernan a new deal last year, followed by her later loan move to Nottingham Forest, shows she has remained a player with market value and clear utility to other clubs in the division.

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Kiernan’s path from West Ham to Liverpool, then into renewed contract talks, injury disruption and a later loan, makes the Newcastle approach more than a simple transfer chase. It is a sign that Newcastle are looking for established WSL production to accelerate their build rather than waiting for the market to deliver it later.

Sources

  1. [1]bbc.co.uk
  2. [2]bbc.com
  3. [3]liverpoolfc.com
  4. [4]onefootball.com
  5. [5]fawslfulltime.co.uk
  6. [6]fotmob.com

Tags

#Sports#Newcastle United#Liverpool#Leanne Kiernan
Marcus Chen

Marcus Chen

Business and technology reporter tracking the companies, trends, and innovations reshaping the economy. Turns complex market data and startup stories into compelling reads for any audience.