Newcastle United in advanced talks to sign Liverpool forward Leanne Kiernan

Newcastle United are in advanced talks for Leanne Kiernan, a 26-year-old Ireland forward with 23 Liverpool goals and a later loan move to Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United are in advanced talks to sign Liverpool forward Leanne Kiernan, the 26-year-old Republic of Ireland international born on 27 April 1999. The move would add a player with established Women’s Super League experience and a track record of scoring for Liverpool, where Kiernan has netted 23 times since arriving from West Ham in 2021.

Kiernan’s value to Liverpool was underlined when she signed a new contract in September 2024. At the time, Liverpool described her as a fan favourite, and Kiernan said the deal felt “amazing” and that she was excited to get going again. That renewal came after a serious ankle injury on the opening day of the 2022-23 campaign ruled her out for several months, a setback that remains part of any assessment of her availability and output.

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Her recent numbers show a forward who has continued to feature but has yet to rediscover the scoring touch that made her a reliable contributor at Anfield. In WSL action across the 2025/26 season, Kiernan made nine appearances, started seven games and played 631 minutes, while recording no goals, no assists, a 6.58 rating and one yellow card. For Newcastle, that profile points to a player who can bring experience and movement immediately, rather than a raw prospect needing a long bedding-in period.

The talks also reflect how Newcastle are shaping their women’s squad. Pursuing a player of Kiernan’s calibre signals a desire to add a proven top-flight forward with international pedigree, not just depth. Liverpool’s decision to hand Kiernan a new deal last year, followed by her later loan move to Nottingham Forest, shows she has remained a player with market value and clear utility to other clubs in the division.

Kiernan’s path from West Ham to Liverpool, then into renewed contract talks, injury disruption and a later loan, makes the Newcastle approach more than a simple transfer chase. It is a sign that Newcastle are looking for established WSL production to accelerate their build rather than waiting for the market to deliver it later.