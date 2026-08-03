Newcastle United sign Braga goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek for £25.7m

Newcastle paid Hornicek’s £25.7m clause, backing a 24-year-old Czech keeper as its fifth summer signing and signalling a reset in goal.

Newcastle United paid Braga goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek’s £25.7m release clause and moved him into the club’s summer rebuild as their fifth signing. The 24-year-old Czech keeper completed a medical in Spain before the transfer was finalised, with plans for him to join Newcastle’s camp in La Manga after the deal was cleared.

Hornicek, born in Vysoké Mýto on 13 July 2002, arrived with a growing reputation at Braga after keeping 12 clean sheets in 33 Liga NOS matches in the 2025/26 season. Newcastle’s willingness to trigger a fixed clause, rather than bargain Braga down, showed a direct commitment to a goalkeeper the club had tracked for some time and had already decided was worth the full price.

AI-generated illustration

The move also sharpened the focus on Newcastle’s goalkeeping hierarchy. Eddie Howe distanced himself from the transaction, saying: “I’m not on top of that [transfer], unfortunately. So that’ll be for someone else.” The deal has been tied to a new No.1 plan, with Matthias Jaissle sanctioning the move and Nick Pope’s future left uncertain as the club reshapes the position around Hornicek.

Photo by Franco Monsalvo

The fee places Hornicek among the more expensive goalkeeper transfers of recent Premier League windows, though it still sits below James Trafford’s £27m plus add-ons return to Manchester City, which Burnley described as a British record for a goalkeeper. It is above Aaron Ramsdale’s £24m move from Sheffield United to Arsenal, underlining how quickly the market has moved for elite keepers with age, size and first-choice potential. Hornicek stands 194cm tall, another trait Newcastle have valued in a position where command of the box and distribution matter as much as shot-stopping.

Source: jorono via Pixabay

The signing fits Newcastle’s broader recruitment model, which has leaned toward decisive clause-triggered deals for targeted players rather than prolonged bidding wars. That approach matters under Premier League spending pressure, with clubs across the division pushing spending past previous highs and the 2023 single-window record of £2.36bn already surpassed. For Newcastle, the Hornicek move is less a punt than a statement that the club is spending big where it believes the next gain can be made most quickly, between the posts.