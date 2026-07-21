Newcastle United to let supporters vote on new crest redesign

Newcastle United will put a new crest to a supporter vote in August, ending 37 years of the current badge and triggering debate over who gets a say.

Newcastle United will ask supporters to vote on a new crest in August, opening the club’s first badge redesign since 1988 to a public process. The current crest has been in use for 37 years, and the club says it has featured through some of Newcastle United’s most defining moments.

The club has framed the change as a “thoughtful evolution” and says it wants to “refine” the crest for the modern era. That language places the redesign squarely in the middle of a larger question for football ownership: whether a badge is treated as a living brand asset, or as a fixed part of club memory that should be handled with maximum caution.

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The mechanics of the vote matter as much as the design itself. Eligible supporters are set to get a week to choose from three new options, and the current crest will not be one of the choices. That has already sharpened concerns among fans who believe consultation should mean more than choosing between pre-selected alternatives.

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Newcastle United has also set the consultation inside its Fan Engagement Plan for the 2025/26 season, which says the club is strengthening communication and engagement with fans. On paper, that places the crest process inside a broader governance promise, not just a branding exercise. In practice, the strength of that promise will be judged by whether supporters feel they are being asked to shape identity or simply endorse a finished proposal.

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The backlash has focused on two issues: the club consulting only a section of the fanbase and the wording of the survey itself. Some supporters have gone further, saying changing the crest is effectively changing history. That reaction is predictable at a club whose badge has stood since 1988 and has become part of how generations of fans recognize Newcastle United, from St. James’ Park to the wider city.

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For Newcastle United, the vote is now a test of trust as much as taste. The August ballot will show whether the club can modernize a symbol from 1988 without convincing supporters that their history is being edited rather than protected.