Newmont names Brian Tabolt CFO in major leadership overhaul

Newmont put finance veteran Brian Tabolt in the CFO seat as it overhauled its top team, signaling a sharper focus on cost control and execution. The gold giant also elevated new operating and technical chiefs.

Newmont’s decision to install Brian Tabolt as chief financial officer marked more than a routine succession. By elevating a long-time finance executive while also naming new operating and technical leaders, the world’s leading gold company signaled a wider reset of its executive team as CEO Natascha Viljoen pushes into the next phase of delivery.

The appointments take effect July 1, 2026. Tabolt had been serving as Newmont’s chief accounting officer and group head of finance, giving him direct exposure to the company’s balance sheet, reporting discipline and internal controls before moving into the CFO role. Newmont said he has more than 20 years of finance experience, and he joined the company in 2021 after serving at Molson Coors Beverage Company as vice president, controller and chief accounting officer.

The reshuffle reached beyond finance. Newmont also named Mark Rodgers as chief operating officer and David Thornton as chief technical officer, a move that reshapes the company’s operating model as it manages mines and projects across multiple jurisdictions. Newmont said the appointments would further strengthen the executive leadership team and reflect the depth of leadership talent within the business.

For investors, the message is clear: Newmont is tying leadership change to execution. In mining, the CFO seat is central to decisions on capital allocation, cost discipline and portfolio priorities, especially when gold economics remain sensitive to operating performance and long-cycle investment choices. A finance chief drawn from inside the company can also suggest continuity as Newmont looks to keep spending tight while preserving room for future growth.

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Viljoen’s role adds another layer to the story. She joined Newmont as chief operating officer in 2023 before becoming chief executive officer, and Newmont’s leadership page says she is the first woman to lead the company in its more than 100-year history. That makes the current overhaul part of a broader leadership transition under a CEO who has already moved from operations to the top job.

The company has been through earlier finance changes as well. In September 2022, Newmont said then-CFO Nancy Buese would step down and that Tabolt would serve on an interim basis while it searched globally. In May 2023, Newmont appointed Karyn Ovelman as chief financial officer. The latest move brings Tabolt back to the finance chief role and underscores how Newmont is still refining its leadership structure around a large global portfolio of mines.