Newsom says Justice Department is investigating him and his wife

Newsom said federal agents have probed his family, but no charges have been filed. Sources say one inquiry may center on Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s taxes.

Newsom said federal investigators have widened a probe into his family to include his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, in what he described as a political “fishing expedition.” In a video posted to X on Monday, June 15, 2026, the California governor said he learned last week that the scrutiny had reached his home and that agents had sought records, contacted friends and former employees, and pressed for years of documents. CBS News said Newsom said there was no crime.

The distinction matters. An investigation is a search for evidence, not proof of wrongdoing. In federal felony cases, prosecutors study what investigators gather, then decide whether to present the matter to a grand jury, which votes in secret on whether enough evidence exists to charge someone with a crime. If the grand jury does not vote to indict, no charges follow. DOJ’s own criminal-process guide says grand jury proceedings are sealed and that a prosecutor may present the case only after reviewing the evidence.

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Sources familiar with the matter told multiple outlets that at least one inquiry appears to focus on Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s taxes, while others involve nonprofits tied to her and the governor. Those same sources said the matter has been handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento, that one inquiry has been underway for about a year and dates to early 2025, and that some of the probes stemmed from a whistleblower complaint. Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker, founded The Representation Project and co-founded California Partner’s Project, both centered on gender equality and representation.

Office of the Lieutenant Governor of California via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Newsom accused President Donald Trump of using the Justice Department for political ends and said he was being targeted because he is considering a presidential run. The White House referred questions to the Justice Department, which declined to comment. The case now sits in the familiar space between allegation and proof, where public officials can use an inquiry to project guilt long before any indictment exists.