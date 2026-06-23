Nex Playground drops to $239 as families embrace motion gaming

Amazon cut Nex Playground to $239, a $60 drop from its new $299 list price. The family motion console has kept parents interested even as Nex raised prices.

Amazon was selling the Nex Playground for $239, a $60 drop from its current $299 list price, after stretches of tight supply.

Nex launched Playground in December 2023 as a compact, TV-connected box that uses a built-in wide-angle camera and AI-powered motion tracking. It supports up to four players, requires no controllers, and includes five built-in games. Nex markets the device as suitable for ages 5 and up, with an ad-free setup and no in-app purchases, while its Play Pass subscription opens the full catalog and monthly additions for $49 for three months or $89 for a year.

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That positioning has helped the system carve out a lane that is different from both a Nintendo Switch and tablet gaming. A Switch still leans on traditional controller play and a much broader game library. Tablets offer convenience, but they also keep children on a handheld screen and often come with the clutter parents try to avoid, from app-store prompts to in-app spending. Nex’s pitch is narrower and more controlled: family play on the living-room television, with branded content tied to Fruit Ninja, How to Train Your Dragon, Barbie, Peppa Pig, Sesame Street and Bluey.

The company raised the list price to $299 starting April 1, 2026, saying rising component costs tied to the broader memory and storage crunch forced the increase. That makes the $239 sale price more notable, especially after repeated stock issues left the device hard to find for stretches. By May 8, it was back on sale at Amazon, Target, Walmart and Best Buy at about $239.99.

Nex Playground temporarily outsold Xbox during U.S. Black Friday gaming hardware sales in late 2025. Even at the sale price, the full experience still runs through Play Pass, which keeps the device’s economics tied to both the box and the subscription that follows it.