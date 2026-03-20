Nexstar Finalizes Acquisition of TEGNA in Major TV Merger

Nexstar Media Group has completed its acquisition of TEGNA Inc., significantly expanding its footprint among U.S. television broadcasters.

Nexstar Media Group has officially closed its acquisition of TEGNA Inc., cementing its position as one of the largest local television broadcasters in the United States. The transaction, which received regulatory approval in March 2026, marks a significant shift in the nation’s media landscape, bringing together two broadcasting leaders and expanding Nexstar’s reach to new markets across the country.

Nexstar Grows Television Footprint

The acquisition, which was finalized and reported in official SEC filings, adds TEGNA’s extensive portfolio of local television stations to Nexstar’s holdings. With the deal’s completion, Nexstar now owns or operates a combined total of more than 200 television stations, covering a significant portion of the U.S. broadcast market. The updated station list shows Nexstar’s expanded presence in both major metropolitan areas and smaller regional markets.

Nexstar’s acquisition of TEGNA boosts its reach to approximately 39% of U.S. television households.

boosts its reach to approximately 39% of U.S. television households. TEGNA’s former portfolio includes more than 60 stations in 51 markets, now part of Nexstar’s holdings.

According to recent revenue data, Nexstar is now positioned among the highest-earning U.S. broadcasters.

Regulatory Approval and Industry Impact

The merger underwent extensive regulatory scrutiny before winning approval. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) issued its consent to the transfer of TEGNA’s licenses to Nexstar, after evaluating market concentration, local news competition, and public interest factors. The FCC’s approval follows the standard merger review process that applies to large media combinations, with regulators scrutinizing potential impacts on content diversity and local news coverage.

The acquisition also attracted political attention, as federal regulators appointed under the previous administration gave the green light to a deal that some critics argued could reduce competition among broadcasters. However, supporters of the merger contend that the scale achieved by Nexstar will help local stations compete with digital and streaming platforms, ensuring the continued viability of local news operations.

What the Acquisition Means for Viewers and Advertisers

Industry analysts note that Nexstar’s larger footprint provides new advantages in negotiating with networks, advertisers, and cable distributors. The combined company is expected to leverage its size to attract more national advertising and invest in local news production. For viewers, the merger could bring expanded news offerings and technology upgrades to a variety of local markets.

Advertisers will have access to a consolidated national platform reaching tens of millions of households.

Local newsrooms may benefit from increased resources, though critics caution about potential consolidation of editorial voice.

Viewers in former TEGNA markets can expect continued access to network programming and expanded local content under the Nexstar brand.

Looking Ahead: Nexstar’s Position in U.S. Broadcasting

With this acquisition, Nexstar solidifies its role as a dominant force in the American media industry. The company’s expanded network of stations, as detailed in recent FCC ownership reports, positions it to influence the future of local news and entertainment delivery. As the broadcasting industry continues to adapt to digital disruption, scale and reach remain critical factors for success.

While some observers will continue to debate the broader implications for media diversity and localism, Nexstar’s acquisition of TEGNA is a clear sign that consolidation remains a key strategy for traditional broadcasters seeking to compete in a rapidly changing media environment.