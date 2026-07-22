NFL camps open with 10 new coaches and quarterback changes

Ten new head coaches and several quarterback changes turned camp into the NFL’s first real test, with Carolina’s Bryce Young among the early storylines.

Training camps opened with 10 new head coaches, several quarterback changes and a leaguewide reset that will be judged quickly on the practice field. The NFL had already announced reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams on June 22, and ESPN said camps would open in mid-July, ending the long offseason runway.

The coaching turnover alone is enough to reshape how teams function. The Athletic reported on Jan. 19 that the league was headed for a record-tying 10 head-coaching changes, and NFL.com said seven teams completely rebuilt the top of the staff by hiring a new head coach plus new offensive and defensive coordinators. That kind of turnover changes play-calling, practice tempo, terminology and the way quarterbacks are asked to operate from day one.

The last time the NFL had that much head-coaching movement was 2022. Four years later, only Kevin O’Connell with the Vikings and Todd Bowles with the Buccaneers were still with the teams that hired them that year, a reminder that large coaching cycles often create immediate urgency but limited stability. This summer’s turnover gives those new staffs little margin for error, because camp is the first extended chance to see whether a coach’s message lands and whether veterans buy into a new system.

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Quarterback changes make the stakes even sharper. The Associated Press preview of camp pointed to the quarterback carousel as one of the league’s main summer storylines, and Sportsnet’s AP-distributed preview highlighted Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers as a focal point. Carolina will also have a preseason spotlight early, since the Arizona Cardinals and Panthers were scheduled to meet in the Hall of Fame Game. For a young quarterback like Young, those camp reps are not cosmetic. They are the first test of timing, command and how quickly an offense can settle around him.

The broader camp schedule shows how much is riding on these early weeks. NFL.com said the league released reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams, locking in the start of the evaluation period before a preseason snap is even played. With 10 new head coaches, a handful of quarterback changes and seven staffs rebuilt from the top down, the first answers of the 2026 season will come in practice fields, meeting rooms and two-a-day install work, long before September standings begin to matter.