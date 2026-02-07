NFL Coaching Shakeup: Schwartz Resigns, LaFleur & Kubiak Join New Teams

Major changes shake up NFL sidelines as Jim Schwartz steps down in Cleveland, Mike LaFleur joins the Cardinals, and Klint Kubiak reportedly inks a deal with the Raiders.

The NFL coaching landscape is undergoing significant transformation as the 2026 offseason brings a wave of impactful changes across several franchises. Notable moves include Jim Schwartz reportedly resigning as defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns, Mike LaFleur being hired by the Arizona Cardinals, and Klint Kubiak reportedly reaching a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Schwartz Reportedly Steps Away from Browns

After a tenure marked by defensive improvements, Jim Schwartz has reportedly resigned as the Browns' defensive coordinator. Schwartz's departure leaves a notable vacancy in a unit that has been a cornerstone of the team's recent competitiveness. During his time in Cleveland, the Browns' defense gained recognition for their physical style and discipline, with several players posting career-best seasons under his leadership.

Jim Schwartz: Instrumental in elevating the Browns' defensive rankings across multiple categories

Instrumental in elevating the Browns' defensive rankings across multiple categories Impact: The Browns will now need to identify a new coordinator to maintain or build upon their defensive identity

Schwartz's resignation is expected to spark speculation about potential successors, as well as his future within the league, given his extensive experience and prior success.

Cardinals Tab Mike LaFleur for Coaching Staff

In Arizona, the Cardinals announced the hiring of Mike LaFleur, marking a fresh chapter for a team seeking renewed offensive innovation. LaFleur brings a background rich in offensive scheming and has previously served in key offensive roles with other NFL franchises. His addition is viewed as a strategic move to support the Cardinals' young quarterback and to revamp an offense that has struggled with consistency.

Mike LaFleur: Known for creative play-calling and adaptability

Known for creative play-calling and adaptability Cardinals' offense: Looking to improve upon recent underwhelming performances and maximize talent on the roster

LaFleur's track record suggests he may help jumpstart the Cardinals' scoring attack, and his approach will be closely watched as the team prepares for the 2026 season.

Raiders Reportedly Reach Deal with Klint Kubiak

The Las Vegas Raiders are also making headlines, reportedly reaching an agreement with Klint Kubiak for a key coaching position. Kubiak, like LaFleur, comes from a respected coaching lineage and has developed a reputation for nurturing young talent and implementing balanced offensive systems.

Klint Kubiak: Experience as both a play-caller and position coach in the NFL

Experience as both a play-caller and position coach in the NFL Raiders' outlook: Aiming to inject new energy and direction into the offensive side of the ball

The reported deal is seen as part of a broader effort by the Raiders to retool their coaching staff in pursuit of playoff contention. Kubiak's experience and versatility are expected to complement the Raiders' existing coaching personnel and offensive roster.

Analysis: What These Moves Mean for the NFL Landscape

This flurry of coaching changes reflects the relentless drive for improvement across the league. For the Browns, the search for a new defensive coordinator will be crucial in sustaining their defensive prowess. The Cardinals and Raiders, meanwhile, are betting on innovative offensive minds to spark turnarounds and maximize their rosters' potential.

Looking ahead, these moves set the stage for an intriguing 2026 NFL season, with each team's fortunes likely to be shaped by the success of their new coaching hires. Fans and analysts will be watching closely to see how these changes translate on the field and whether they can deliver the improvements each franchise is seeking.