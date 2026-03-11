NFL Considers Adding Thanksgiving Eve Game

The NFL is evaluating a possible new Thanksgiving Eve game, potentially debuting this season. Here’s what’s driving the league’s interest.

The NFL is exploring the addition of a Thanksgiving Eve game, a move that could arrive as soon as the upcoming season, according to reporting from both The New York Times and ESPN. The league is evaluating the proposal as part of its ongoing efforts to expand viewership and enhance its holiday football offerings.

Thanksgiving Football Tradition May Expand

Thanksgiving football is a long-standing tradition in the NFL, with games played on the holiday dating back to 1920. Currently, fans are accustomed to watching three matchups on Thanksgiving Day itself, featuring teams such as the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, both of whom are annual hosts. The possibility of a Thanksgiving Eve game would mark the first time the NFL has scheduled a contest the night before the holiday.

Motivation Behind the Proposal

According to both The New York Times and ESPN, the league is motivated by the consistently strong television ratings and advertising revenue generated by its Thanksgiving Day slate. Data shows that these games regularly rank among the most-watched broadcasts of the year. Expanding the holiday schedule to include a Wednesday night game could capitalize on fans’ anticipation and maximize prime-time television audiences.

The NFL’s 2023 Thanksgiving Day games averaged over 30 million viewers each, according to Sports Media Watch.

Thanksgiving matchups consistently outperform regular season games in ratings and advertising rates.

Scheduling and Logistical Considerations

The NFL’s scheduling process is complex, balancing team rest, competitive equity, and television contracts. Adding a Thanksgiving Eve game would require adjustments to the league’s existing calendar—potentially impacting teams required to play with a shorter rest period or altering the timing of bye weeks. Both The New York Times and ESPN note that the proposal is in the exploratory stage, with no final decisions or team assignments made yet.

League sources cited by both outlets indicate that the NFL is consulting with broadcasting partners and the NFL Players Association to assess the feasibility of the idea. The additional game would likely be slotted into a prime-time window on Wednesday night, creating a four-game Thanksgiving holiday slate for the first time in league history.

Potential Impact on Fans and Stakeholders

For fans, an extra game during Thanksgiving week would mean more opportunities to watch live football, extending the holiday’s sports viewing tradition. Television networks could benefit from an additional marquee broadcast, while advertisers would gain another high-profile platform. However, some stakeholders, including players and coaches, may express concerns about short turnarounds between games and the physical demands of the schedule.

What Happens Next?

As of now, the NFL has not made an official announcement regarding the addition of a Thanksgiving Eve game. League officials are expected to continue discussions with all parties over the coming months. If approved, details such as participating teams, kickoff time, and broadcast partners would be announced in conjunction with the official schedule release.

With the league’s history of successfully expanding its holiday programming—such as the introduction of a third Thanksgiving Day game in 2006—a Wednesday night contest could further cement the NFL’s place at the center of American holiday traditions. Observers will be watching closely as the proposal moves through the league’s decision-making process.