NFL Corrects Trophy Typo for Jaxon Smith-Njigba

A trophy typo led the NFL to resend Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Offensive Player of the Year award after it was mistakenly engraved with the wrong title.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver who captured the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year honor for the 2025 season, will soon receive a replacement trophy after a production error resulted in his award being engraved with the wrong title. Both The New York Times and NBC Sports reported that Smith-Njigba was mistakenly given a trophy reading “Defensive Player of the Year,” prompting the NFL to correct the oversight and send a new, properly engraved award.

Award Mix-Up Acknowledged

The unusual situation came to light after Smith-Njigba received his trophy from the league—only to discover that it bore the inscription for Defensive Player of the Year, rather than the Offensive honor he had earned. The error, first highlighted by The New York Times and further detailed by NBC Sports, generated swift attention on social media and among fans, given the clear contrast between Smith-Njigba’s offensive achievements and the mistaken defensive accolade.

The NFL’s Honors program annually recognizes standout players with awards for both offensive and defensive categories. Smith-Njigba’s honor was for his remarkable performance as a wide receiver, a role that does not involve defensive statistics. The league acknowledged the engraving mistake and is in the process of sending Smith-Njigba a corrected trophy, as reported by both outlets.

Smith-Njigba’s Offensive Excellence

Smith-Njigba’s 2025 campaign was widely celebrated. His selection as Offensive Player of the Year placed him among the league’s elite, as he joined a list of past winners who have set the standard for all-around offensive production. According to NFL receiving statistics and career stats, Smith-Njigba’s performance included notable milestones in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, solidifying his status as a breakout star and a cornerstone of the Seahawks’ offense.

Smith-Njigba’s offensive output in 2025 was among the league’s best, with his season stats reflecting a top-tier receiving season.

The NFL Honors program has strict categories, making the mix-up particularly notable to fans and analysts.

League Response and Public Reaction

Both The New York Times and NBC Sports confirmed that the NFL moved quickly to resolve the mistake, promising to send Smith-Njigba a new trophy with the correct inscription. The error drew lighthearted reactions on social media, with many fans joking about the unlikely pairing of Smith-Njigba’s offensive prowess and a defensive accolade. The league has not commented publicly on how the error occurred, but the prompt action suggests a commitment to recognizing players accurately.

Historical Context for NFL Awards

While rare, engraving mistakes on major sports trophies have occurred before, typically drawing attention to the importance of detail in honoring athletes’ achievements. The Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards have long histories, with official records available at the NFL Honors and Sports-Reference.com. Smith-Njigba’s corrected trophy will ensure his place in this tradition is properly memorialized.

Looking Ahead

With the corrected trophy on its way, Smith-Njigba’s Offensive Player of the Year accomplishment remains a highlight of the 2025 NFL season. The incident serves as a reminder of the attention to detail required in celebrating athletic excellence—and the good humor with which the sports community often greets such rare mishaps.