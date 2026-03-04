NFL Franchise Tag Deadline: Pierce Tagged, Jones Enters Free Agency

Alec Pierce, Daniel Jones, and other stars face new futures after the 2026 NFL franchise tag deadline. Here's how the latest tags impact free agency and team strategies.

The 2026 NFL franchise tag deadline has passed, and teams have made pivotal decisions affecting some of the league’s top players. With tags now locked in, the offseason landscape is taking shape as teams weigh long-term roster building against short-term cap commitments.

Major Decisions Headline the Tag Deadline

This year’s franchise tag window saw several high-profile names either secured for another season or left to test free agency. According to NFL.com and ESPN, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce was among those who received the franchise tag, while New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was not tagged, making him one of the most notable names headed toward free agency.

Alec Pierce secured with the Colts, ensuring he remains a key target for Indianapolis in 2026.

secured with the Colts, ensuring he remains a key target for Indianapolis in 2026. Daniel Jones will hit the open market after the Giants declined to use the tag, shifting the quarterback landscape significantly.

will hit the open market after the Giants declined to use the tag, shifting the quarterback landscape significantly. Other significant tags applied across the league, as documented by the NFL Franchise Tag Tracker.

Alec Pierce: Colts Commit to Key Playmaker

The Colts’ decision to tag Alec Pierce highlights his growing role as a foundational piece in Indianapolis. As Sports Illustrated reported, this move keeps Pierce from hitting a potentially lucrative free-agent market and aligns with the franchise’s commitment to continuity at receiver. Pierce’s career stats show steady progression, and his presence gives the Colts’ offense stability as they develop their quarterback situation.

Daniel Jones Faces Uncertain Future

On the other end, the Giants’ choice not to franchise tag Daniel Jones signals a major shift in New York’s quarterback plans. Jones, now poised for free agency, emerges as one of the top quarterbacks available, according to ESPN’s analysis of the offseason market. The lack of a tag suggests the Giants were either unwilling to commit the significant franchise tag value to Jones or are ready to pursue alternative options. Jones’s career numbers reflect flashes of promise but inconsistency, which may have factored into the team’s decision.

Winners and Losers: A Leaguewide Look

As detailed by both Sports Illustrated and ESPN, teams and players fall into clear categories following the tag deadline:

Winners: Players like Pierce gain financial security and remain with teams that value their contributions. Teams that secured top talent without long-term deals maintain roster flexibility.

Players like Pierce gain financial security and remain with teams that value their contributions. Teams that secured top talent without long-term deals maintain roster flexibility. Losers: Players expected to cash in on open-market bidding—such as those tagged—lose the chance for multi-year deals. Teams unable to tag multiple stars may face roster turnover.

Players expected to cash in on open-market bidding—such as those tagged—lose the chance for multi-year deals. Teams unable to tag multiple stars may face roster turnover. Free agents like Jones now have the opportunity to negotiate across the league, a scenario that could reshape quarterback depth charts.

Tag Values and Strategic Implications

The franchise tag, as tracked by Over The Cap and Statmuse, locks players into a one-year salary averaging the top five salaries at their position. In 2026, that means significant cap hits for teams, especially for premium positions like quarterback and wide receiver. The Giants’ decision not to tag Jones frees up cap flexibility but introduces risk if the team cannot secure a capable replacement.

Looking Ahead: Free Agency and Team Strategies

With the tag deadline behind them, NFL teams now turn toward building their rosters for the upcoming season. The Colts are betting on Pierce’s continued development, while the Giants and other teams seeking quarterback help will have to navigate a competitive free-agent landscape. All eyes are now on how these moves affect the league standings as the 2026 offseason unfolds.

The next phase of the NFL offseason promises to deliver more twists as teams balance the need for immediate impact with long-term planning—a process set in motion by the choices made on franchise tag deadline day.