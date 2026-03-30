NFL Launches Pro Flag Football League for Men and Women

The NFL is launching a new professional flag football league for both men and women, in partnership with TMRW Sports and prominent investors.

The NFL has officially announced the creation of a new professional flag football league for men and women, expanding its commitment to the fast-growing sport and building on recent international and Olympic momentum. The league, revealed in partnership with TMRW Sports and a group of high-profile investors and athletes, marks a significant step in the evolution of flag football from a grassroots activity to a professional platform.

Partnerships and Investment

The announcement, reported by both NBC Sports and NFL.com, highlights the NFL’s collaboration with TMRW Sports, a company known for innovative approaches to sports entertainment. The partnership brings together resources and expertise from the NFL, TMRW Sports, and a roster of world-class investors and athletes, aiming to elevate flag football’s profile and provide new opportunities for both male and female athletes.

Format and Inclusivity

While specific details about league structure and teams are expected to emerge in the coming months, the NFL confirmed that the new league will feature both men's and women's divisions. This commitment to inclusivity aligns with the league's recent efforts to expand access and visibility for women in football, and reflects the broader growth of flag football worldwide.

Growth of Flag Football

Flag football has seen rapid increases in participation in recent years, especially among youth, women, and international athletes. According to Statista and NFL Flag data, millions now participate in organized flag football each year, and the sport has become a staple in schools and recreation programs across the United States.

Over 585,000 youth athletes participated in NFL FLAG leagues in 2023.

participated in NFL FLAG leagues in 2023. Flag football will make its Olympic debut in 2028, further cementing its global appeal.

Flag football participation has grown more than 10% annually over the past five years in the U.S.

Strategic Timing and Impact

The timing of the new league’s launch is notable, coming just two years ahead of flag football’s first appearance as an Olympic sport in Los Angeles. Industry analysts suggest the league could serve as a proving ground for elite talent and a showcase for the sport’s accessibility and excitement. The NFL’s involvement is expected to boost visibility and attract top athletes, while also creating new commercial opportunities for sponsors and broadcasters.

Looking Ahead

The NFL’s investment in professional flag football underscores its long-term vision for the sport, both domestically and around the world. With organizational muscle, media reach, and influential partners behind the venture, the league is well-positioned to shape the development of flag football as it enters a new phase of growth and international recognition. More details on team locations, player recruitment, and scheduling are anticipated later this year.