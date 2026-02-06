Legendary Washington quarterback Sonny Jurgensen, renowned for his passing brilliance and Hall of Fame legacy, has died at age 91.

Sonny Jurgensen, a Hall of Fame quarterback celebrated as one of the greatest passers in NFL history and a Washington football icon, has died at the age of 91. The news marks the passing of a player whose impact on the game and lasting legacy resonate across generations of football fans.

Jurgensen’s Storied NFL Career

Jurgensen’s professional football journey spanned eighteen seasons in the National Football League, where he established himself as one of the premier quarterbacks of his era. Renowned for his pinpoint accuracy and deep passing ability, Jurgensen spent his career with both the Washington franchise and the Philadelphia Eagles.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame , underlining his place among the league’s all-time greats.

, underlining his place among the league’s all-time greats. Jurgensen was widely recognized for revolutionizing the passing game during his tenure, setting numerous records that stood for decades.

Legacy in Washington Football

While Jurgensen’s career began in Philadelphia, his legacy was cemented in Washington, where his arm, leadership, and charisma made him a beloved figure both on and off the field. He was often cited as one of Washington’s greatest football players, influencing countless quarterbacks who followed.

His style of play—marked by quick decision-making and a fearless approach to throwing deep—helped redefine what was possible under center. Jurgensen’s impact is still felt today, with his name synonymous with excellence in the Washington football community and the broader NFL.

Remembered as a Pioneer and Ambassador

Beyond his statistical achievements and on-field success, Jurgensen was revered as a true ambassador for the game. His contributions extended to the broadcast booth after his playing days, where he continued to shape football conversations for new generations of fans.

Jurgensen’s passing has been met with tributes from across the NFL landscape, each honoring his legendary status and the indelible mark he left on the sport.

A Lasting Impact

91 years old at the time of his passing, Jurgensen’s life and career spanned eras of profound change in professional football.

at the time of his passing, Jurgensen’s life and career spanned eras of profound change in professional football. He remains a benchmark for quarterback excellence and a source of pride for both Washington and Philadelphia fans.

Conclusion

As the NFL community reflects on the passing of Sonny Jurgensen, his legacy endures in league history, team lore, and the memories of millions who witnessed his greatness. The football world bids farewell to a true legend—a player whose influence will continue to shape the game for years to come.