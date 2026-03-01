Top college quarterback Fernando Mendoza says an NFL team suggested he get arrested to drop in the draft, raising questions about interview tactics.

Fernando Mendoza, one of college football’s top quarterback prospects, has revealed that an NFL team suggested he consider getting arrested to manipulate his position in the upcoming NFL Draft. The claim, which Mendoza shared publicly this week, has sparked new debate about the ethics of team interview tactics and the pressures faced by draft hopefuls.

Unusual Draft Interview Tactics Come to Light

The revelation first came from a CBS Sports report, which detailed Mendoza’s experience during a pre-draft interview. According to Mendoza, a team representative made the offhand suggestion, telling him, “Maybe you should get arrested”, as a way to potentially fall to a lower draft spot and be selected by their organization. Fox News also covered the story, noting that Mendoza interpreted the comment as a strategy to manipulate the draft order, rather than a serious recommendation.

While unusual questions and psychological tests are not new to the NFL’s pre-draft process, this specific comment has drawn scrutiny. The NFL Draft interview setting is known for probing questions designed to assess a player’s character and mental resilience, but experts and observers have called this particular approach highly questionable.

Draft Interviews Under the Microscope

The NFL’s official draft interview guidelines allow teams to ask a wide range of questions, provided they do not violate league policies or player rights. The NFL Players Association outlines protections for prospects, including the right to report inappropriate or illegal interview conduct.

Teams are permitted to assess character and background as part of their evaluation.

The league prohibits discriminatory, illegal, or clearly inappropriate questions.

Players can file complaints with the NFLPA if they feel guidelines have been violated.

While the suggestion made to Mendoza may have been intended as a joke or psychological test, its disclosure has reignited debate about the boundaries of draft interviews. Both Fox News and CBS Sports emphasized that Mendoza did not take the suggestion seriously, but its existence highlights the competitive—and sometimes controversial—nature of the pre-draft process.

Potential Impact on Prospects and the Draft

Mendoza, who posted impressive college stats, is considered a likely early-round pick. According to Sports Reference, he completed a standout season with strong passing numbers, placing him among the top quarterback prospects in the country.

Manipulation of the draft order by teams is not a new concern. The official NFL Draft rules are designed to promote fairness, but teams have historically sought ways to gain an advantage—sometimes by encouraging prospects to withhold medical information or, as in this case, potentially lower their perceived value.

Peer-reviewed research published by the NCBI has questioned the effectiveness of psychological tactics in predicting NFL success, further complicating the justification for such interview practices.

League and Public Response

As of now, there has been no official response from the NFL or the team alleged to have made the suggestion. However, Mendoza’s account has generated widespread discussion among fans, analysts, and player advocates about the appropriateness of interview questions and the pressure placed on young athletes during the draft process.

With the NFL Draft approaching, this incident puts a spotlight on the interview process and may prompt calls for clearer boundaries and oversight. For Mendoza and other prospects, the focus remains on their performance and readiness for the next level, but the episode serves as a reminder of the unique challenges they face before ever stepping onto a professional field.

As scrutiny of the draft process intensifies, both the league and its teams may face increased calls for transparency and accountability to ensure the fairness and well-being of future players.