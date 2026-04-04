The NFL has officially announced 2026 offseason workout dates, including OTAs and minicamps for all 32 teams. Find key dates and what they mean for players and fans.

The NFL has released the full set of offseason workout program dates for all 32 teams in the 2026 season, marking the official start of spring preparations across the league. This annual schedule includes the commencement of voluntary workouts, organized team activities (OTAs), and mandatory minicamps, setting the stage for roster development ahead of training camp and the regular season.

Offseason Programs Begin in April

The NFL's announcement details when each franchise will launch its offseason workout program. Most teams will begin in mid-to-late April, with the Carolina Panthers among the first, opening their facility to players on April 20, as reported by the Panthers' official website. This initial phase focuses on strength and conditioning and is voluntary for players, though high attendance is common as teams set the tone for the coming season.

Key Dates for OTAs and Minicamps

After the opening phase, teams transition into OTAs and mandatory minicamps. According to ESPN and NFL.com, these dates vary by team but generally fall between late May and mid-June. OTAs typically consist of 10 sessions, during which teams conduct non-contact drills and install playbooks, while mandatory minicamps represent the final opportunity for full-team practices before the summer break.

OTAs are voluntary but highly attended, providing coaches a critical window to evaluate talent and begin scheme implementation.

Mandatory minicamps, which all players must attend, are scheduled league-wide in June, allowing teams to assess roster depth and chemistry before the preseason ramp-up.

Each team's full schedule, including specific dates for every phase, is available through the official NFL offseason calendar.

What the Offseason Program Means for Teams

The NFL's structured offseason program is designed to balance player safety with team preparation. The phased approach limits on-field contact and emphasizes conditioning, playbook learning, and team-building. According to ESPN's coverage, these weeks are particularly important for new coaching staffs, rookies, and recently signed free agents, all of whom must acclimate quickly to new environments and expectations.

Carolina Panthers Set Early Start

As highlighted by the Carolina Panthers' official site, the team will begin their offseason program on April 20, giving them an early jump on preparations. This is especially notable for teams with significant roster changes or new coaching hires, as the extra time can facilitate smoother transitions.

League-Wide Consistency and Transparency

The NFL's coordinated release of these dates, as reported by both NFL.com and ESPN, provides transparency and consistency for all teams, players, and fans. By setting clear parameters, the league ensures that all franchises operate under the same timelines, reducing competitive imbalance and enabling fans to track their team's progress throughout the spring and early summer.

Looking Ahead to Training Camp and the 2026 Season

Once mandatory minicamps conclude, teams will break until late July, when training camp begins in earnest. The offseason program, though voluntary in its early phases, is a critical component of team-building and preparation, laying the foundation for the 2026 season. With dates now official, fans can follow their team's journey from the weight room in April to the gridiron in September.