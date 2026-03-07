NFL Teams Increasingly Trade Top Picks for Defensive Stars

NFL front offices are showing a new willingness to trade multiple first-round draft picks to acquire elite defensive talent, signaling a shift in team-building strategy.

NFL teams are displaying a growing readiness to part with two first-round draft picks in exchange for elite defensive players, marking a significant shift in roster-building philosophies across the league. This trend, highlighted in Newsday’s recent reporting, reflects evolving valuations of defensive impact and a willingness among front offices to invest premium assets in game-changers on that side of the ball.

Changing Attitudes Toward Draft Capital

Historically, trading multiple first-round picks was reserved for franchise quarterbacks or rare offensive talents. Recent seasons, however, have seen contenders and rebuilding teams alike pursue top-tier defenders by leveraging their most valuable draft assets. This reversal underscores how much the league’s perception of defensive value has climbed.

According to OverTheCap’s NFL trade history, the number of trades involving two or more first-round picks for defensive players has risen notably over the past five seasons.

Teams are increasingly willing to pay a premium for proven defensive disruptors, rather than rely solely on draft prospects who may take years to develop.

Recent Examples and Data

The 2023 NFL trade tracker and similar data from previous seasons support this trend. A handful of recent deals have seen teams send multiple first-rounders in exchange for All-Pro-caliber defenders, setting a precedent that others now appear willing to follow. The willingness to part with such valuable picks is informed by both the immediate impact these players provide and the rising cost of elite defensive contracts in free agency.

Teams like the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers have been especially aggressive in using first-round picks as trade currency for defensive stars.

Contending teams with late-round selections often see more value in an established defender than in the uncertainty of a late first-round draft pick.

Strategic Motivations Behind the Trend

Several factors contribute to this new level of appetite for blockbuster trades involving defensive players:

Immediate Impact: Teams aiming for a championship window value the instant upgrade an elite defender provides over the developmental timeline of rookies.

Draft Pick Value Analysis: As highlighted by Football Outsiders' draft pick value chart, the drop-off in expected player value after the top 10 picks supports the idea of trading lower first-rounders for established stars.

Escalating Contracts: With defensive standouts commanding record extension figures, teams sometimes prefer to acquire and secure an elite player rather than risk a bidding war in free agency.

Risks and Rewards

This strategy is not without risk. Trading two first-round picks reduces a team’s ability to replenish talent on rookie deals, potentially straining the salary cap long-term. However, proponents argue that the certainty of acquiring a proven elite defender outweighs the gamble of drafting and developing unknown quantities. Teams with established quarterbacks and offensive cores often see defensive upgrades as the most direct path to postseason competitiveness.

What This Means for the NFL Landscape

The continued increase in trades involving premium draft capital for defensive players signals a league-wide recognition of the importance of game-changing defenders in today’s pass-heavy NFL. As more franchises adopt this strategy, competition for top defensive talent is likely to intensify, further inflating trade costs and reshaping both draft and free agency markets.

With front offices now more willing than ever to part with first-round picks for defensive excellence, the upcoming seasons may see even more aggressive moves, as teams balance the pursuit of immediate contention with long-term roster sustainability.