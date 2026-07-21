NFL teams report to training camp as 2026 season nears

Training camp opened with franchise-tag deadlines, quarterback battles and injury recoveries already looming. The Cardinals-Panthers Hall of Fame Game and preseason TV slate sharpened the stakes.

The NFL announced training-camp reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams on June 22, setting up mid-July openings that mark the end of the 2026 offseason. The league’s calendar immediately put pressure on the first week of work, with the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers headed to the Hall of Fame Game and July 15 at 4:00 p.m. New York time set as the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign multiyear contracts or extensions.

That calendar matters because camp is where the offseason’s biggest bets get their first public test. ESPN national analyst Ben Solak identified quarterbacks, rookies and injuries as the leading storylines, and those three fronts are where depth charts can change fastest before the regular season begins. Teams were no longer in a spring evaluation phase; they were into the part of the summer when live reps, practice installation and health updates begin to sort out who is ready for September.

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The contract clock added another layer of urgency. Clubs that used the franchise tag had until the July 15 deadline to reach long-term deals, a cutoff that can shape hold-ins, practice participation and how much a player does in camp before roster decisions harden. At the same time, all 32 teams were operating under offseason workout programs governed by the Collective Bargaining Agreement, which had already structured the spring work before camp reporting dates arrived.

The preseason schedule also made clear how quickly camp feeds into game action. NFL Network will carry 19 live out-of-market preseason games from Aug. 13 to Aug. 29, while the ESPN App will stream an expanded slate of 12 out-of-market games beginning Aug. 13 for Unlimited plan subscribers. The Cardinals-Panthers Hall of Fame Game remains the first marquee exhibition point on the league calendar, a signal that the season’s first live snaps are close behind.

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With camps opening in mid-July, the league’s next few weeks are about more than conditioning and install periods. Quarterback competitions, rookie debuts and injury recoveries will determine how much teams can trust the offseason plans they spent the spring building, and those answers will start arriving before the first preseason games even kick off.