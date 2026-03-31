The NFL plans to debut a pro flag football league for men and women, aiming to grow the sport ahead of its Olympic debut.

The NFL has announced the creation of a professional flag football league open to both men and women, a move expected to boost the sport's popularity as it prepares for its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The initiative, first detailed by Yahoo Sports and CBS Sports, marks a significant expansion in the NFL’s efforts to promote non-contact football on a professional level.

League Details and Objectives

According to reporting by both CBS Sports and Yahoo Sports, the NFL’s new league will feature male and female athletes, with the goal of providing a platform for top-level competition and visibility for flag football. While the NFL has not yet announced a start date, the league is expected to roll out ahead of the 2028 Olympics, aligning with the sport’s rising profile on the global stage.

Co-ed structure: The league will include both men's and women's teams, furthering the NFL’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

The league will include both men's and women's teams, furthering the NFL’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity. Olympic preparation: The timing is set to capitalize on flag football’s historic inclusion as an Olympic sport.

Growth of Flag Football

Flag football has experienced rapid growth in the United States, with participation numbers on the rise. Data from Statista shows that flag football participation surpassed 1.5 million players nationwide in recent years, with strong engagement at the youth, high school, and collegiate levels. The NFL’s expansion into professional flag football follows the success of NFL FLAG programs, which have helped introduce the sport to new audiences and fostered grassroots development.

Flag football is now played in over 100 countries, according to the International Federation of American Football (IFAF).

In 2023, the IFAF World Championships featured elite international teams and showcased the sport’s competitive depth.

Why the NFL Is Investing Now

The move to establish a professional league comes as flag football prepares for its Olympic debut, a milestone that is expected to drive even greater participation and viewership. The NFL has positioned itself as a leader in flag football development, hosting clinics, tournaments, and youth leagues in partnership with USA Football and the IFAF.

The new pro league will provide a pathway for elite athletes to compete at the highest level and may serve as a pipeline for future Olympians. The NFL’s investment highlights the organization’s commitment to expanding football’s reach beyond the traditional tackle format, offering a safer, faster-paced alternative that appeals to a broad demographic.

What’s Next for Flag Football

As the NFL finalizes the league’s structure, more details are expected in the coming months. The rollout is likely to include partnerships with major sponsors, media broadcast deals, and the involvement of current and former NFL stars as ambassadors or coaches. Analysts anticipate that the league’s launch will further accelerate growth in flag football participation and raise the sport’s profile ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games.

Key takeaways for fans and athletes:

The NFL’s league will create new professional opportunities for men and women in flag football.

The initiative could serve as a springboard for Olympic hopefuls and expand the sport’s global footprint.

Flag football’s growth reflects broader trends in sports participation, including a focus on safety and inclusivity.

With the Olympic spotlight on the horizon, the NFL’s foray into professional flag football signals a new chapter for the sport, aiming to capture the energy of a growing fan base and inspire the next generation of athletes.