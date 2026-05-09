The NFL will announce its full 2026 regular-season schedule on Thursday, May 14, impacting teams like the Seahawks and Broncos.

Fans across the country are set for a major update as the NFL prepares to release its complete 2026 regular-season schedule on Thursday, May 14. This annual event will detail the matchups, dates, and broadcast information for all 32 teams, including the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, whose official team channels have confirmed their anticipation for the announcement.

Key Details About the Schedule Release

The NFL’s schedule release is a highly anticipated moment for fans, players, and teams, setting the stage for the upcoming season.

This year, the league has partnered with AWS to power the schedule release, underscoring the league’s ongoing investment in technology and data-driven decision-making, as reported by NFL.com.

Both the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have announced that their 2026 schedules will be unveiled alongside the full league slate on May 14.

Team-Specific Announcements

The Seattle Seahawks confirmed via their official website that fans should expect the team’s 2026 schedule to be released Thursday, May 14. This announcement aligns with league-wide communications and is echoed by the Seahawks’ media partners, including ESPN. The Denver Broncos also posted a similar update, letting their fanbase know to anticipate their schedule release on the same date.

While the schedule is not yet public, previous releases have included:

Prime-time matchups

Holiday games, such as Thanksgiving and Christmas

International games and flex scheduling

Official league guidance on how schedules are constructed can be explored in detail at the NFL Operations page, which explains the rotation, divisional matchups, and factors like stadium availability and television contracts.

Technology’s Role in Schedule Creation

This year’s schedule release is powered by AWS, marking another step in the NFL’s ongoing integration of advanced analytics and cloud computing. NFL.com highlighted that AWS’s involvement aims to optimize schedule balance, minimize travel, and enhance competitive fairness. The technology enables the league to simulate millions of possible schedules, taking into account stadium conflicts, broadcast windows, and fair divisional play.

What Fans Can Expect

Once released, the schedule will be available for all teams, including the Seahawks and Broncos. Fans can explore detailed breakdowns and historical context for the Seattle Seahawks and the NFL league-wide schedule. The Seahawks and Broncos will also post their schedules on their official websites, typically accompanied by ticket information and analysis of key matchups.

How To Access the Schedule and Related Data

Official team sites will publish full schedules, including preseason, regular season, and anticipated postseason dates.

Fans can visit ESPN’s Seahawks schedule page for game-by-game breakdowns and box scores once the schedule goes live.

Historical data and patterns, such as how teams have performed in previous seasons, are available from databases like StatMuse.

Looking Ahead

While the specifics of the 2026 schedule are still under wraps, Thursday’s announcement will set the tone for the season, providing fans, analysts, and teams with the information needed to plan travel, tune into marquee games, and set expectations for the months ahead. The schedule release is not only a logistical milestone but also a moment of excitement, marking the unofficial start of preparations for the new NFL year.

As the NFL continues to leverage technology, the process behind the schedule is becoming more sophisticated, aiming to create the most equitable and engaging season possible. Fans can look forward to May 14, when the league’s roadmap for 2026 is officially revealed.