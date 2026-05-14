2026 NFL Schedule Features Holiday Games and Global Matchups

The NFL has released its 2026 schedule, featuring marquee matchups and notable holiday games. Fans can now plan for Thanksgiving and Christmas showdowns.

The NFL officially released its 2026 regular season schedule, drawing excitement from fans eager to analyze matchups and highlight key dates. The unveiling, covered live by CBS Sports and tracked closely by USA Today, confirmed earlier rumors about high-profile games, especially those set for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Key Dates and Holiday Matchups

One of the biggest storylines each year is which teams will play on Thanksgiving and Christmas, two holiday traditions for NFL fans. This year’s official schedule release confirmed several anticipated matchups:

Thanksgiving will feature the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys hosting their traditional games, with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills slated as visiting opponents, as reported by both CBS Sports and USA Today.

and hosting their traditional games, with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills slated as visiting opponents, as reported by both CBS Sports and USA Today. Christmas Day, which falls on a Friday in 2026, will see a doubleheader: the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Miami Dolphins, and the San Francisco 49ers facing the Green Bay Packers, confirming earlier leaks.

For fans interested in the history and significance of these holiday games, a look at Thanksgiving Day games history and NFL games played on Christmas Day offers valuable context.

Primetime and International Games

Both outlets highlighted the increase in primetime matchups and the global footprint of the league. The 2026 schedule features a record five international games, with contests set for London, Frankfurt, and Mexico City. CBS Sports noted that the Jacksonville Jaguars will play twice in London, a nod to their growing fanbase abroad, while USA Today pointed out that the Chicago Bears will face the Las Vegas Raiders in Frankfurt in Week 6.

Marquee Matchups and Rivalries

Beyond the holidays, fans are already circling several games on their calendars:

Week 1 features a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs .

features a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship between the and the . The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys will meet twice, with their first showdown set for Sunday Night Football in Week 7.

and will meet twice, with their first showdown set for Sunday Night Football in Week 7. The New York Jets and New England Patriots continue their heated rivalry with a primetime slot in Week 4.

For a complete breakdown of every matchup and week, fans can review the 2026 NFL schedule and game results as they unfold.

Leaks and Rumors Confirmed

In the hours leading up to the official release, social media was abuzz with leaks and speculation. USA Today compiled the most notable rumors, many of which proved accurate as the official schedule dropped. CBS Sports provided live analysis, confirming that most high-profile leaks—including the Christmas Day doubleheader and international game slate—aligned with the league’s announcement.

Fan Reactions and Looking Ahead

The release has generated significant buzz across fan communities, with the blend of traditional rivalries, primetime showdowns, and holiday blockbusters offering something for everyone. As teams and players prepare for the new season, analysts are already projecting playoff races and potential breakout stars. For ongoing updates and to track how the season unfolds, the 2026 NFL standings and statistical leaderboards will be essential resources for fans and media alike.

The 2026 NFL season promises high drama, international flair, and holiday entertainment, continuing the league’s tradition of delivering must-watch football throughout the fall and winter.