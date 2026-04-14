NFL Coach Dave McGinnis Dies at 74 After Storied Career

Dave McGinnis, longtime NFL coach and former head of the Cardinals, has died at 74. He was known for his leadership with both the Cardinals and Titans.

Dave McGinnis, a respected figure in NFL coaching circles and a former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, died at age 74, as confirmed by multiple league sources. McGinnis also served as a longtime assistant with the Tennessee Titans, leaving an enduring legacy across several franchises and decades of pro football.

Coaching Journey Spanning Decades

McGinnis’s NFL career was marked by significant tenures with both the Cardinals and Titans. After rising through the coaching ranks, he became the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2000 to 2003. According to Pro Football Reference, McGinnis compiled a record of 17-40 during his head coaching tenure with the Cardinals. While wins were hard to come by, his leadership and steady hand during a period of transition for the franchise were widely respected.

Prior to leading the Cardinals, McGinnis served as the team’s defensive coordinator, making his mark with his knowledge of the game and ability to connect with players. His coaching career began in the college ranks, but he quickly established himself in the NFL with the Chicago Bears as an assistant from 1986 to 1995 before moving on to Arizona.

Impact with the Tennessee Titans

After his stint in Arizona, McGinnis joined the Tennessee Titans in 2004. He remained with the organization for nearly a decade, serving in multiple roles including linebackers coach and assistant head coach. His expertise helped shape Tennessee’s defense during several playoff runs, and he was highly valued for his experience and mentorship within the coaching staff.

Beyond coaching, McGinnis became a familiar voice for Titans fans as a color analyst for the team’s radio broadcasts, further cementing his bond with the Nashville community.

Remembered for Leadership and Character

Both the New York Post and ESPN highlighted McGinnis’s reputation for leadership and integrity. He was known as a coach who cared deeply about his players and staff, earning respect for his approach both on and off the field. Throughout his career, McGinnis was a mentor to many, influencing coaching staffs and locker rooms with his steady demeanor and wealth of football knowledge.

Key Career Stats and Legacy

Compiled a 17-40 record as Cardinals head coach (see full stats), leading the team from 2000 to 2003

as Cardinals head coach (see full stats), leading the team from 2000 to 2003 Served on the coaching staff of the Tennessee Titans from 2004 to 2013 in various roles

Longtime NFL assistant with stops in Chicago, Arizona, Tennessee, and St. Louis

Continued contributing to the game as a Titans color analyst after coaching

His official NFL.com profile chronicles his decades-long career and multiple positions across the league.

Lasting Influence

Dave McGinnis’s passing marks the end of an era for those who worked with him and the countless players he mentored. His influence extended well beyond the field, touching team cultures and communities in Arizona and Tennessee alike. As the football world reflects on his contributions, McGinnis is remembered not just for his coaching record, but for his unwavering professionalism and positive impact on the sport.