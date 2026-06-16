NHL games on CBC may end as free telecasts falter

CBC’s free NHL broadcasts are poised to disappear after Rogers Sportsnet and the broadcaster failed to reach a sub-licensing deal.

CBC’s long-running NHL telecasts were set to leave free over-the-air television after Rogers Sportsnet, the league’s rights-holder, and the national broadcaster failed to reach a sub-licensing agreement. The breakdown ends the possibility that a signature slice of Canadian hockey culture would remain available to anyone with an antenna, not a subscription.

The shift matters because the NHL on CBC was never just another programming block. It was a national habit, one that brought playoff nights and weekend hockey into homes that did not pay for cable and into living rooms where the channel itself was part of the routine. When that access disappears, so does the easiest entry point for casual viewers, families and younger fans who grew up with free broadcast games as part of the country’s shared sports calendar.

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Rogers Sportsnet’s control of the NHL rights means the decision is not about whether hockey will be televised, but about who gets to see it without paying extra. A sub-licensing deal would have preserved a free window on CBC. Without that arrangement, the broadcast path narrows, and the public’s access to marquee NHL coverage moves further into paywalled territory.

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Sebastian Kasten / Sebastian Kasten via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

That change carries a wider policy question for Canadian media: what obligation remains to keep nationally important sports accessible on public airwaves? CBC has long served as more than a channel; it has acted as a common meeting place for audiences spread across regions, income levels and generations. If free NHL telecasts fade away, the loss will be measured not only in viewership, but in the erosion of a shared cultural ritual that once needed no login, no monthly fee and no premium package.