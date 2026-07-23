NHS England approves fampridine for multiple sclerosis walking problems

Up to 5,000 adults with MS could qualify for fampridine in England after NHS England made it a routine option for walking impairment.

Up to 5,000 adults with multiple sclerosis could now qualify for fampridine in England after NHS England made the drug a routine commissioning option for walking impairment. The policy, published on 16 July 2026 and numbered 2341, covers adults with MS whose disability falls within an EDSS score of 4 to 7 and keeps the treatment within the limits of its marketing authorisation.

The decision is a practical access change as much as a clinical one. Fampridine, also known as Fampyra or dalfampridine, is intended to help improve walking in some people with MS by boosting nerve signals, and the MS Trust says walking difficulties can have a significant impact on independence and daily life. For patients who qualify, the issue is not novelty but whether a national policy can translate into treatment quickly enough to make a difference in daily movement and mobility.

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NHS England had been moving toward that position for years. An evidence review on fampridine was first published in January 2016, followed by a clinical commissioning policy in July 2018. NICE still opposed adding Fampyra to the NHS in England in December 2021, leaving England behind Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, where background material from the MS Society and MS UK said the drug was already available.

Patient groups welcomed the turnaround. On 20 July 2026, the MS Trust said it was delighted by NHS England’s recommendation, and the MS Society called it a big step towards equal access to fampridine across the UK. The MS Society had said in May 2026 that NHS England was considering the drug for use in England, a sign that the policy shift had become likely before the final decision landed.

Radosław Drożdżewski (Zwiadowca21) via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The immediate test now is delivery. The EDSS 4 to 7 threshold will decide who gets through the door, and the pace of prescribing will determine whether the policy reaches patients without avoidable delay. If local services struggle with capacity or apply eligibility rules unevenly, the promise of wider access could narrow quickly, despite the national approval. MS UK has also pointed to Steven Brook, who experienced marked walking improvement in a clinical trial, as part of the case for broader use.