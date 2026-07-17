NHS trial finds focal therapy can treat recurring prostate cancer

Nearly 3,500 men were tracked for 10 years, and salvage focal therapy controlled recurring prostate cancer with fewer side effects in the group most likely to qualify.

An NHS-backed study that followed nearly 3,500 men for 10 years found salvage focal therapy could treat prostate cancer that returned after radiotherapy while limiting side effects. The treatment is aimed at men whose disease comes back in or near the prostate and is designed to preserve quality of life by targeting only the cancerous area instead of the whole gland.

Researchers at Imperial College London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust said the approach can effectively treat these men with fewer complications than more invasive salvage options. In this setting, focal therapy differs from surgery or repeat radiation because it is minimally invasive and selective, using treatment only where cancer is found rather than exposing the entire prostate and surrounding tissue to a broader operation or radiation field.

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That distinction matters most for carefully selected patients. The trial focused on men with prostate cancer that had returned after radiotherapy, especially those with recurrence confined to the prostate, the group most likely to be considered for salvage treatment. Imperial-linked background material says focal therapy was first described about 20 years ago and is already approved by NICE in the UK, but long-term evidence like this has been needed to show it can hold up over time.

For U.S. readers weighing prostate cancer options, the finding adds to a growing body of evidence that focal therapy may preserve function without sacrificing cancer control in selected cases. It does not settle every question about how the technique compares with surgery or radiation across all types of recurrence, and it does not make focal therapy a universal replacement for established treatments. It does show that, in a large NHS cohort, the tradeoff many patients hope for is possible: fewer side effects with durable control for some men whose cancer comes back after radiotherapy.

EmyRussell via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The stakes are significant in England, where more than 44,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year. As clinicians look for ways to reduce urinary, sexual and bowel complications from salvage treatment, Imperial’s findings give focal therapy a stronger place in the conversation, especially for men who can meet the narrow criteria for this targeted approach.