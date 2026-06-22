NHTSA opens special probe after Tesla crashes into Texas home, kills woman

A Tesla Model 3 crashed into a Katy home and killed 76-year-old Martha Avila, triggering NHTSA’s deepest type of crash review.

A Tesla Model 3 left the roadway at high speed and slammed into a brick home in Katy, Texas, killing 76-year-old Martha Avila inside the house. Federal regulators then opened a special crash investigation, the most detailed type of review the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration conducts, as questions sharpened over how Tesla’s driver-assistance technology was being used.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on June 19, 2026, in the Houston suburb west of downtown. Harris County investigators said the car was being driven by Michael Butler, who was also injured. Butler told authorities the vehicle was operating with an automated driving assistance system, but it was not immediately clear whether Tesla’s Autopilot or Full Self-Driving feature was engaged.

Police said Butler showed no signs of intoxication and was cooperating with investigators. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the Tesla struck the residence at a high rate of speed, turning a routine evening on a quiet street into a fatal wreck that left one woman dead and a family shattered.

Avila was airlifted to a nearby hospital after the impact and later pronounced dead. Her family said she lived with her daughter, son-in-law and three children, all of whom were at home when the Tesla crashed through the home. A neighbor described her as a second mother, and her daughter said the loss was devastating.

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The federal probe matters because special crash investigations are NHTSA’s most in-depth tool and can lead to safety recalls or other enforcement steps. In this case, regulators are likely to examine how the driver-assistance system was being used, what the vehicle’s crash data shows about speed and braking, and whether the system design gave drivers enough warning or supervision to prevent a deadly mistake.

Tesla has faced years of scrutiny over those questions. In December 2023, the company recalled more than 2 million vehicles after regulators said it had not done enough to make sure drivers were paying attention when Autopilot was activated. The new investigation adds another case to the national debate over whether advanced driver-assistance systems are being marketed, understood and regulated with enough rigor to match the risks on the road.