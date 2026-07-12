NHTSA warns AV developers after Uber ends Waymo Phoenix deal

Uber and Waymo’s Phoenix split puts NHTSA’s July deadline in sharper focus as regulators press robotaxi developers over first responder safety.

Uber and Waymo have ended their robotaxi partnership in Phoenix, while keeping service deals alive in Atlanta and Austin. Federal regulators are pressing autonomous-vehicle developers to prove their cars can get out of the way when police, firefighters, and paramedics are working at a scene.

NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison in July 2026 said it was unacceptable for AVs to interfere with first responders or law enforcement. In a letter sent to every developer listed under the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Standing General Order, NHTSA said emergency scenes are not rare or extreme edge cases and gave companies until the end of July to present solutions. Morrison’s letter was blunt: “To state it bluntly: an AV that cannot safely interact with first responders is a danger to the general public.”

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Waymo operates the largest robotaxi fleet in the United States, and it identified at least six incidents through March 2026 in which first responders had to take control of Waymo vehicles and move them out of traffic during emergencies. Those episodes included a mass shooting response and, in June 2026, a Waymo blocking a route to a natural-gas explosion response in Dallas.

Source: wsj.net

Photo by Sergey Meshkov

In San Francisco, a July 4 fireworks celebration near the Golden Gate Bridge produced gridlock that trapped buses and stranded autonomous vehicles. Several Waymo robotaxis had to be towed after running out of power during the jam, and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency later apologized for the widespread transportation problems. The congestion was especially severe in the Presidio and Marina District, where some bus lines stretched more than half a mile. District 5 Supervisor Bilal Mahmood said he planned to file a letter of inquiry into how autonomous vehicles affected public transit and emergency response.