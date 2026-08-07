NICE urges staged tapering for adults stopping antidepressants

NICE said adults stopping antidepressants should have doses reduced in stages, as clinicians face mounting evidence that withdrawal can be severe and disruptive.

NICE has told clinicians that adults with depression who are stopping antidepressants should have the dose reduced in stages, a 2023 quality statement that pushes tapering to the center of care for people trying to come off long-term treatment. The guidance says reducing the dose over time is meant to limit withdrawal effects, and that the decision to stop, including how fast and how long to taper, should be made after discussion with the patient.

That position sits inside a broader NICE framework. Depression in adults: treatment and management, known as NG222, was published on 29 June 2022. NICE’s separate guideline on medicines associated with dependence or withdrawal symptoms, NG215, was last reviewed on 20 April 2022 and includes antidepressants alongside opioids, benzodiazepines, gabapentinoids and Z-drugs. NICE also says people have the right to be involved in discussions and make informed decisions about their care, a principle that becomes central when patients want to stop medication but fear what happens next.

The pressure for clearer advice has grown as patients describe withdrawal that can be physical, emotional and socially disruptive. The Royal College of Psychiatrists’ stopping antidepressants leaflet says it explains why someone might choose to stop, how to do so safely, what symptoms may occur and ways to reduce or avoid them, and says it reflects NICE guidance on depression in adults. NHS guidance warns that antidepressants can cause withdrawal symptoms if stopped abruptly. A 2024 review in The Lancet Psychiatry reported that about 3% of patients will have severe antidepressant discontinuation symptoms. University of Bath researchers said in a 16 January 2024 press release that coming off antidepressants can trigger emotional and social difficulties alongside physical symptoms.

Specialist guidance for clinicians has become more explicit about what safe withdrawal can look like. NICE CKS advises gradual, individualized tapering, including approaches in which dose reductions become smaller as the total dose gets lower, often called hyperbolic tapering. It also says people with significant, severe or troublesome withdrawal symptoms may need urgent medical review and may need to restart the antidepressant at the previous dose. NHS Specialist Pharmacy Service guidance points in the same direction, recommending tapering tailored to the individual rather than a single fixed schedule.

The debate is no longer whether withdrawal exists, but how health services should respond to it. A 2023 qualitative interview study of SSRI withdrawal added lived experience to the clinical literature, while a 2023 British Journal of General Practice article focused on advice for primary care on withdrawing from SSRI antidepressants. Patient-support groups including LEAP for Prescribed Drug Dependence and Mind have built tapering and withdrawal resources, reflecting demand from people who want to stop antidepressants without being left to navigate symptoms alone.