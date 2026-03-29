Nick Cannon Criticizes Democrats, Cites KKK Ties in Party History

Nick Cannon's remarks linking the Democratic Party to the KKK and expressing support for Trump reignite debate on party histories and political alignments.

Nick Cannon has ignited a fresh wave of controversy after labeling the Democratic Party as the “party of the KKK” and voicing support for Donald Trump. The comments, which surfaced in a recent interview reported by Variety, have renewed debate over the complex history of American political parties and their evolving coalitions.

Nick Cannon's Statements and Public Reaction

During the interview, Cannon directly referred to the Democratic Party as the “party of the KKK,” a statement that references the party’s 19th and early 20th century ties to the Ku Klux Klan. He also expressed his support for Donald Trump with the phrase, “I f— with Trump.” While these remarks have drawn strong reactions across the political spectrum, they also reflect ongoing debates about the history and current platforms of the two major U.S. political parties.

The Democratic Party and the Ku Klux Klan: Historical Context

The Democratic Party’s association with the KKK is rooted in post-Civil War American history. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the Klan found support among some members of the Democratic Party, particularly in the South. According to the official U.S. Senate history, several Klan members held Congressional seats, often as Democrats, during this period. However, the party’s platform and demographic base have changed dramatically since the mid-20th century.

The Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 was passed by a Republican-led Congress and signed by Republican President Ulysses S. Grant to combat Klan violence and disenfranchisement.

A significant shift began in the 1960s, as the Democratic Party increasingly supported civil rights legislation, leading to a realignment of party coalitions and southern conservatives moving toward the Republican Party.

As the Brookings Institution notes, today’s Democratic Party is markedly different from its 19th-century predecessor, now drawing its strongest support from urban, nonwhite, and younger voters.

Modern Party Coalitions and Demographics

Contemporary data further illustrate the transformation of both parties. According to a Pew Research Center analysis, the Democratic Party now features a coalition that is racially diverse, younger, and more secular than the Republican Party. The Republican Party, by contrast, remains older and more homogeneous in terms of race and religion.

Democratic Party: 59% white, 41% nonwhite (2020)

59% white, 41% nonwhite (2020) Republican Party: 81% white, 19% nonwhite (2020)

81% white, 19% nonwhite (2020) The parties’ coalitions have shifted significantly since the 1960s, reflecting changes in policy priorities, geography, and cultural attitudes.

Party Affiliation and Public Perception

While the Democratic Party’s distant past includes connections to white supremacist groups and opposition to civil rights, today’s party platforms and supporters are largely reversed from those eras. Gallup’s ongoing polling shows that African American voters overwhelmingly identify with the Democratic Party, while the Republican Party is more popular among white voters and conservatives. These trends are also reflected in recent voter turnout data.

Analysis and Looking Forward

Cannon’s remarks echo talking points that periodically surface in political debate, often as a way to criticize perceived hypocrisy or to realign party reputations. However, as multiple sources and official records demonstrate, the story of party affiliation in the United States is nuanced, with significant ideological and demographic shifts over the past 150 years. Understanding these changes—and the ways in which they are invoked in contemporary debate—remains crucial for voters and observers alike.