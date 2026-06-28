Nico Paz highlights Argentina’s youth support ahead of tougher stage

Argentina’s senior players are helping Nico Paz grow into bigger matches, and FIFA points to that same youth pipeline as part of the 2022 champions’ success.

Nico Paz highlighted how Argentina’s senior players make room for younger teammates, saying the group’s unity shows on the field and that the next stage will be very different from the group phase. The Como 1907 midfielder also thanked the Argentine fans as he moves deeper into a national-team setup that is already asking more of him.

FIFA places Paz among the young attacking midfielders to watch for the 2026 World Cup, describing him as a player defined by creativity, vision, control of tempo, carrying the ball and a scoring touch. Born on 8 September 2004, Paz made his Argentina debut on 15 October 2024 against Bolivia, a rapid rise that has come with increasing responsibility at club level in Italy.

That progress fits a larger pattern in Argentina’s recent history. FIFA’s profile of the country’s young talent says the squad that won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar benefited from the emergence of younger players inside the senior group, a reminder that Argentina has already built a model in which new names are folded into the core early rather than held at arm’s length. Paz’s comments pointed to the same structure: veterans set the tone, younger players are trusted to contribute, and the team expects that handoff to continue as the stakes rise.

Fra Casa via Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

His club numbers sharpen that picture. Como 1907 listed Paz with 35 Serie A appearances in 2025/26, 2,886 minutes played, 33 starts and 12 goals. After he scored against Fiorentina, the club said he had reached six goals and four assists for the season, and noted that no foreign Como player had scored at least six Serie A goals in a campaign since Dan Corneliusson in 1987/88.

Paz is under contract with Como 1907 until 30 June 2028. Transfermarkt lists a Real Madrid buy-back clause for the summers of 2025, 2026 and 2027, leaving his development tied both to the club that has accelerated his rise and to the long-term path that still points back to Madrid.