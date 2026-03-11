Nicole Kidman Discusses Vision for Practical Magic 2 Sequel

Nicole Kidman discusses her desired changes for the upcoming Practical Magic 2, as anticipation builds for the return of the beloved film duo.

Nicole Kidman has opened up about her hopes for Practical Magic 2, sharing the one significant change she advocated for in the highly anticipated sequel that reunites her with Sandra Bullock. As excitement grows among fans of the original 1998 film, Kidman's comments spotlight the evolving vision behind the follow-up project.

Kidman’s Perspective on the Sequel

In a recent interview reported by ComingSoon.net, Kidman revealed that she wanted to see a deeper exploration of the sisterly bond between her and Bullock’s characters in Practical Magic 2. She emphasized the importance of expanding the story’s focus beyond the magical plot to highlight the emotional core that resonated with audiences in the first film.

The original Practical Magic grossed over $68 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, and has since gained a cult following for its blend of romance, supernatural themes, and heartfelt family dynamics.

Production notes from the AFI Catalog highlight the film’s focus on sisterhood and resilience in the face of adversity, elements Kidman wishes to further develop in the sequel.

What Kidman Wants for Practical Magic 2

ComingSoon.net reported Kidman’s desire for the sequel to offer a more mature, nuanced portrayal of the Owens sisters’ relationship. While the original film balanced romance, comedy, and magic, Kidman believes the sequel has an opportunity to delve into the complexities of family and personal growth now that both characters are older.

She also noted the importance of maintaining the film’s whimsical tone while updating the narrative to reflect the characters’ evolution over the past two decades. This approach aims to satisfy longtime fans and attract new audiences alike.

Anticipation for the Sequel

and reprise their roles as Gillian and Sally Owens, respectively. The original film’s enduring popularity is reflected in its impressive ensemble cast and ongoing cultural impact.

Kidman’s recent projects, including her award-winning performances, demonstrate her continued relevance in Hollywood and her ability to draw audiences to new installments of beloved franchises.

Looking Forward

While details about the plot and production of Practical Magic 2 remain closely guarded, Kidman’s commitment to honoring the emotional heart of the story suggests that the sequel will build on the strengths of the original. Fans and newcomers alike can look forward to a film that weaves together magic, family, and personal transformation, guided by the creative visions of its leading stars.