Nicole LePera faces abuse allegations in Arizona lawsuit

A civil complaint tied to Nicole LePera’s brand alleged abuse and intimidation, including a claim she shoved her co-founder down stairs, setting off backlash online.

A Substack post by Azadeh Ghafari pushed abuse allegations tied to Nicole LePera’s wellness brand into wider view after citing a verified civil complaint in Maricopa County Superior Court. The filing said the Holistic Psychologist brand was built on "psychological warfare, abuse, fear, intimidation," and included an allegation that LePera shoved her co-founder down a flight of stairs.

Ghafari wrote in May 2026 that the allegations came from Weakland v. LePera, Galvin, and Spruce Street Publishing, LLC, a civil case filed in Arizona on February 20, 2026. UniCourt’s case summary identifies Jenna Weakland as the plaintiff, Lauren Galvin as a defendant, and Christopher Coury as the judge overseeing the dispute. The status is listed as not available.

LePera’s public platform gives the dispute an unusually large audience. Her Instagram profile shows about 9 million followers, identifies her as "Dr. Nicole LePera," and says she is the founder of Self Healers Circle. The bio also says, "I teach you how to heal and consciously create a new version of yourself."

That message has helped LePera build a following around mental health and relationship advice, along with a style of personal branding that blurs the line between self-disclosure and authority. In a 2023 YouTube clip titled "Dr. Nicole LePera Responds to Critics," LePera said she had faced criticism throughout her career and that sharing her own struggles helped her build deeper connections with clients.

The complaint and the public reaction around it have spread across Instagram, Threads, Reddit and LinkedIn, where therapists and social media users have debated LePera’s methods and the ethics of selling healing through personality-driven media. The case now sits in the same accountability gap that shapes much of the self-help economy: a business model built on trust and influence, but not on the kind of oversight that governs licensed health professionals.