Niger airport hit by gunfire again as jihadist threat persists

Gunfire shook Niamey’s airport again, months after an Islamic State assault on the same site exposed Niger’s struggle to defend a key military hub.

Gunfire and loud explosions echoed around Niamey’s international airport at dawn, forcing security forces to seal off the area and raising fresh doubts about Niger’s grip on one of its most sensitive sites. The airport, Diori Hamani International Airport, also hosts a military base, making each breach more than a routine security lapse and turning the capital’s main air gateway into a direct test of the junta’s credibility.

The latest exchange came after a January 28-29, 2026 attack on the same airport, when suspected jihadists struck the facility with motorcycles, explosives and armed drones. Niger’s defence ministry said four military personnel were injured, 20 attackers were killed and 11 people were arrested. State television said one of those killed was a French national, though no public evidence was offered. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for that assault, which underlined how far the airport had risen on militant target lists.

AI-generated illustration

That earlier attack also fed a political blame game. Abdourahamane Tiani accused France, Benin and Ivory Coast of sponsoring the operation without producing evidence, and he thanked Russian partners for helping repel it. The accusations showed how quickly Niger’s security crises have become entangled in regional rivalries, even as the immediate problem remains the reach of armed groups inside the country.

Niger has been fighting a militant Islamist insurgency for more than a decade, after violence spilled over from Mali in 2015. The threat has been especially severe in western Niger and along the tri-border area with Mali and Burkina Faso, where armed groups have exploited weak state control and porous frontiers. Analysts say the Sahel has become one of the world’s most active theatres of jihadist violence, a distinction that now carries visible risks even in the capital.

Photo by Drinu Cutajar

The gunfire heard near the airport around 6 a.m. local time and lasting more than an hour suggests militants, or those seeking to mimic them, are probing not just rural outposts but high-visibility urban targets with strategic value. For a junta that came to power in the July 2023 coup, the repeated breaches at the airport point to a more uncomfortable reality: the state is still struggling to secure the infrastructure that symbolizes sovereignty, mobility and military power all at once.