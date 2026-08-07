Nigeria hails largest one-day rescue of 308 kidnapping victims

Nigeria freed 308 abductees in Niger State and Kwara State, a record one-day rescue that also shows how deeply mass kidnappings still grip the north.

Nigerian security forces rescued 308 people abducted in separate attacks in Niger State and Kwara State, and President Bola Tinubu called it the largest same-day rescue operation carried out by a joint security team. The scale of the operation made it a rare bright spot in a country where mass kidnappings by armed gangs have become a recurring feature of life across the north.

A State House statement said Tinubu welcomed the rescue and urged stronger early-warning systems, adding a policy warning to the official celebration. The presidency described it as the largest rescue operation ever carried out on the same day, a formulation that underlined how unusually large the release was for a single operation and how much security capacity it took to pull off.

The people freed had been held by armed groups commonly called bandits, who operate across parts of northern Nigeria and have spent years carrying out kidnappings, extortion and attacks on rural communities. Families were beginning to recover from the ordeal as the rescued victims were accounted for after the separate abductions in Niger State and Kwara State. The rescue was significant not only because of its size, but because it followed attacks in areas where villagers, travelers and schoolchildren have repeatedly been targeted.

Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Tinubu’s public praise came as he faced growing pressure this year over a surge in mass kidnappings. The rescue offered his government a chance to point to an operational success, but it did not alter the larger security picture. In November 2025, United Nations News said hundreds had been abducted in northern Nigeria as insurgent attacks rose, and in August 2025 more than 50 people were kidnapped in Zamfara State in a single mass abduction, showing how frequent large-scale seizures of civilians have remained.

For Abuja, the operation is likely to be presented as proof that intelligence sharing and coordinated force can still produce results. But the fact that 308 people could be taken in separate attacks before being freed in one sweep also lays bare the reach of the kidnapping networks that continue to move across vast stretches of northern Nigeria. The immediate challenge now is to turn an exceptional rescue into a more durable shield for communities that have lived for years with the threat of abduction.