Nigeria rescues 44 abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State

Forty-four pupils and teachers were freed in Oyo after 56 days in captivity, but one teacher was beheaded and officials still face a wider kidnapping network.

Nigerian security forces freed 44 abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State after 56 days in captivity, arresting eight kidnappers and saying no ransom was paid. The rescue has become a test of whether Nigeria’s anti-kidnapping response can move beyond a single success and make schools safer across rural communities.

The operation was intelligence-led and brought together the Nigerian Army and other security agencies. Officials said it targeted the kidnappers’ network, logistics chain and hideouts, including areas around Old Oyo National Park, with more operations under way to dismantle the wider group. That detail matters because school abductions in Nigeria have often exposed gaps not just in firepower, but in surveillance, coordination and speed.

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The relief in Oyo State was tempered by the fate of Michael Oyedokun, a teacher who was beheaded in captivity during the ordeal. Hassan Ajibola, head of the Oyo State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, said he felt “happy and elated… I feel joy,” and described the rescue as a victory for humanity and a boost to confidence in the education sector. He also pressed for stronger school security measures, arguing that better implementation would give teachers and pupils more protection.

Source: firstweeklymagazine.com

The union had already directed public primary and secondary school teachers across the state to resume official duties from Thursday, July 2, 2026, after the abduction disrupted school life and widened fear among families. The rescue may ease that pressure in the short term, but the real test is whether local security arrangements change in a lasting way for schools in Oriire Local Government Area and beyond.

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The case has also revived debate over the Safe School Initiative, launched in 2014 after the Chibok schoolgirls’ abduction. The Oyo teachers’ union said schools would be much safer if the programme were fully implemented, a reminder that Nigeria’s school-security problem has persisted through successive administrations, from national pledges to local emergencies.