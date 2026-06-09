Nigerian army frees 360 Boko Haram captives in Borno rescue

Nigerian troops freed 360 Boko Haram captives in southern Borno, but two infants died from exhaustion before rescue reached them.

Nigerian troops freed 360 people abducted by Boko Haram in southern Borno, a rescue that exposed both a rare military gain and the grim human cost of captivity in the country’s northeast. The operation unfolded in the Mandara mountains, a rugged area long used by the insurgents as a hideout and supply route.

Two infants died from exhaustion during the ordeal, according to army spokesperson Haruna Sani, a detail that underscored how long the captives had been held and how punishing the terrain was for those forced through it. Sani said the rescued men, women and children were taken to safer locations, where they would receive medical care and humanitarian support.

The military cast the mission as a major success against Boko Haram, but the broader security picture in Borno remains unsettled. The insurgency began in 2009 and has since killed more than 40,000 people, while schools, health centers and farmland have been destroyed across the northeast. United Nations figures show that more than two million people remain displaced in the region, and UNHCR’s Nigeria dashboard put the country’s internally displaced population at 3,711,314 and its total forcibly displaced population at 3,837,400 as of April 1, 2026.

That displacement crisis helps explain why the rescue matters far beyond the army’s tally. Freed captives still face the aftershocks of trauma, malnutrition and lost family networks, and humanitarian support in Borno has often lagged behind the scale of need. The conflict has also splintered into rival armed factions, including the Islamic State West Africa Province, making it harder for the state to claim durable control even when it lands a tactical blow.

For President Bola Tinubu’s government, the operation offered a chance to show momentum in a fight that has repeatedly tested Nigeria’s institutions and public confidence. Yet the fact that Boko Haram continues to hold civilians in remote terrain, and that abductions remain part of its arsenal, suggests the state is still contending with an entrenched insurgency rather than closing the chapter on it. Similar rescue claims have surfaced for years, from the Chibok abductions to earlier recoveries of women and children in Borno, each one reminding Nigerians that the war has not been won.