Nike Lays Off 1,400 in Second Major 2026 Job Cut

Nike has announced a second round of layoffs this year, cutting 1,400 positions as the company continues its ongoing restructuring efforts.

Nike, the world’s largest athletic footwear and apparel company, announced a second round of layoffs in 2026, impacting 1,400 employees globally. This move underscores the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations amid a challenging retail landscape and shifting consumer trends.

Layoff Details and Company Context

The layoffs, reported by CNBC, mark the second major workforce reduction at Nike this year. The company previously initiated a round of job cuts as part of a broader restructuring plan. Although Nike has not disclosed the specific locations or departments affected in this latest round, such reductions typically impact both corporate and regional staff as the company seeks to align resources with strategic priorities.

Nike’s workforce stood at 83,700 employees worldwide in 2023, according to Statista.

The company’s official SEC filings provide further context on employee counts and restructuring plans.

Industry Trends and Economic Context

Nike’s decision to cut jobs comes as the global retail and apparel sector faces mounting pressures, including fluctuating consumer demand, inflationary concerns, and the ongoing shift toward digital-first business models. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that large-scale layoffs have been a recurring theme in the industry throughout the past year, with companies reassessing operational footprints to maintain profitability.

Layoff tracking tools such as Layoffs.fyi have documented increased workforce reductions at major brands, highlighting the competitive and cost-sensitive environment facing apparel and retail leaders like Nike.

Financial Considerations and Strategic Shifts

Financial statements and presentations available through Nike’s investor relations portal have referenced ongoing cost-saving initiatives and a focus on high-growth segments. The company has signaled a commitment to investing in innovation, direct-to-consumer sales channels, and digital experiences, even as it adjusts staffing levels to better match evolving business strategies.

Nike’s market share and revenue remain among the highest in the industry, but recent quarters have seen pressure on margins and growth rates.

According to Reuters financial data, Nike has reported restructuring charges related to these workforce reductions in its quarterly filings.

Broader Implications and Looking Ahead

Industry analysts note that workforce changes at Nike reflect a larger trend among multinational brands, as companies adapt to technological disruption, new consumer behavior, and global economic uncertainty. Nike’s repeated layoffs in 2026 demonstrate the company’s willingness to make difficult decisions to safeguard long-term competitiveness.

While the company has not announced further workforce plans, investors and employees alike will be watching for upcoming financial disclosures and strategic updates. Nike’s ongoing transformation will likely continue to shape its role as a leader in sportswear innovation and global retail.