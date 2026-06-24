Nike names Pfizer finance chief David Denton as next CFO

Nike tapped Pfizer finance chief David Denton for CFO as investor pressure mounts over a turnaround still weighed down by weak sales, excess inventory and margin erosion.

Nike named Pfizer finance chief David Denton as its next chief financial officer, making the finance seat a new referendum on whether Elliott Hill’s turnaround can deliver faster cost control, cleaner execution and stronger investor confidence. Denton will join Nike as executive vice president and CFO on August 17, replacing Matthew Friend.

The handoff is being managed rather than rushed. Friend will stay through September 4 to support the transition and will participate in Nike’s June 30 earnings call, giving Hill one more public checkpoint before Denton takes over the finance function. Nike said Denton will lead the finance organization and work with Hill and the senior leadership team on disciplined execution, capital allocation and long-term value creation.

The timing matters because Nike’s numbers still point to a company under strain. Fiscal 2025 revenue fell 10% to $46.3 billion, or 9% on a currency-neutral basis. Fourth-quarter revenue dropped 12% to $11.1 billion, with NIKE Direct down 14% to $4.4 billion and wholesale down 9% to $6.4 billion. Gross margin narrowed 440 basis points to 40.3%, while diluted earnings per share came in at $0.14. Nike said in its results that performance was “not where we want them to be.”

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Those figures help explain why the board is leaning on a finance veteran with experience in large consumer businesses. Denton has been Pfizer’s CFO and executive vice president since May 2, 2022, and previously served as Lowe’s CFO and executive vice president. For Nike, that background fits a moment when management is trying to balance brand investment, inventory reduction and shareholder returns while demand remains uneven in key markets such as North America and China.

The broader challenge is global, not just domestic. About 57% of Nike’s fiscal 2025 revenue came from non-U.S. NIKE Brand and Converse sales, while the United States accounted for about 43%. That overseas exposure raises the stakes for any operational reset, especially as Nike tries to repair wholesale relationships, improve product flow and persuade investors that the business can regain momentum after a prolonged stretch of uneven sales.

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Nike’s leadership changes have not stopped at finance. On June 18, the company said board member John Rogers Jr. would retire at the September 2026 annual meeting and later serve as a strategic adviser. Together, the moves show a company still reshaping its management ranks as Hill tries to prove that the recovery is not just underway, but financially durable.