Nikola Jokić Surpasses Oscar Robertson for 2nd-Most Triple-Doubles

Nikola Jokić makes NBA history, overtaking Oscar Robertson for second place on the all-time triple-doubles list. Here’s what this milestone means for his legacy.

Nikola Jokić has etched his name even deeper into basketball history, surpassing the legendary Oscar Robertson for the second-most career triple-doubles in the NBA. This latest achievement cements Jokić’s status as one of the league’s most versatile and impactful players, continuing his remarkable ascent among the game’s all-time greats.

Jokić's Triple-Double Milestone

The Denver Nuggets’ superstar center moved past Oscar Robertson, widely known as "The Big O," by recording yet another triple-double. While the exact game details are not specified in available sources, both ESPN and NBA.com confirm that Jokić now stands alone in second place on the NBA’s all-time triple-double leaderboard. Only Russell Westbrook remains ahead of him in this prestigious statistical category.

Nikola Jokić : Now holds the second-most career triple-doubles in NBA history

: Now holds the in NBA history Oscar Robertson : Previously held the second spot for decades

: Previously held the second spot for decades Russell Westbrook: The only player with more triple-doubles than Jokić

The Significance of the Achievement

Passing Oscar Robertson is a feat that resonates deeply in NBA circles. Robertson set the standard for all-around excellence, famously averaging a triple-double over an entire season—a mark that stood for decades until Westbrook matched and then surpassed it in the modern era. By eclipsing Robertson, Jokić not only demonstrates his statistical prowess but also reinforces his reputation as a transformational player at the center position.

Jokić’s success is even more remarkable given the evolution of the center role. Traditionally, centers have dominated the paint, but Jokić’s ability to accumulate double-digit points, rebounds, and assists highlights his unique skill set and basketball IQ. His court vision and passing acumen make him a nightly triple-double threat—an unprecedented quality for a player at his position.

How Jokić Compares to the All-Time Greats

With this achievement, Jokić joins an elite group of triple-double producers. The all-time leaderboard now reads:

Russell Westbrook : No. 1 all-time

: No. 1 all-time Nikola Jokić : Now No. 2, surpassing Oscar Robertson

: Now No. 2, surpassing Oscar Robertson Oscar Robertson: Third all-time

While Westbrook’s record-setting pace has drawn much attention in recent years, Jokić’s steady accumulation of triple-doubles—often with remarkable efficiency—has redefined expectations for big men in the NBA. His ability to impact the game in multiple facets has been instrumental in leading the Denver Nuggets to sustained playoff contention and a championship run.

Jokić’s Career Triple-Double Stats

Second-most career triple-doubles in NBA history

Consistently averages double figures in points, rebounds, and assists

Has redefined the modern center position with his passing and playmaking

For more on Jokić’s career statistics, visit his Basketball-Reference player profile.

Looking Ahead: Jokić’s Place in NBA History

With years still to play in his career, Jokić has a realistic chance to challenge Westbrook’s triple-double record. His durability, consistency, and ever-expanding skill set suggest that his triple-double tally will continue to climb. As the league continues to evolve, Jokić’s impact as a center who can do it all is likely to influence future generations of players.

For the latest league standings and playoff implications, visit the official NBA standings page.

Nikola Jokić’s historic accomplishment not only honors the legacy of Oscar Robertson but also sets a new standard for modern big men—making every Nuggets game a must-watch for fans and historians alike.