Nine injured in Tucson shooting as police wound suspect

Nine people were shot in Tucson before police wounded the suspected gunman, adding to a string of recent shootings that has kept the city on edge.

Nine people were shot and injured in Tucson, Arizona, and police said a suspected gunman was shot and wounded by officers. The violence broke out early Sunday morning, turning one encounter into a scene with multiple victims and another use-of-force episode for Tucson police to explain.

The shooting adds to a troubling run of gun violence that has put pressure on the department and local officials. Tucson police have recently investigated a deadly shooting at a trailer park on Ajo Way, a shooting on Congress Street, and a shooting near Speedway and Swan, along with other officer-involved shootings that have kept public attention fixed on how quickly disputes in the city can become mass-injury events.

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Those cases have carried their own public-safety and accountability questions. A separate South Tucson house-party shooting left one man dead and another injured. In another Tucson case, police shot and wounded a man wielding a machete. The department has also faced scrutiny in an ex-officer case tied to the death of a suspect in a wheelchair, underscoring how often questions about police tactics and suspect behavior now overlap in the same news cycle.

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The wider pattern reaches beyond the weekend shooting. A former Arizona graduate student was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2022 shooting of a professor, another case that kept the Tucson area in the center of a national conversation about gun violence. Taken together, the recent shootings and prosecutions show a city dealing not only with repeated armed confrontations, but with the public demand for answers about prevention, response times, and when officers decide to fire.

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For now, Tucson police are left managing two urgent problems at once: the investigation into how nine people were hit and wounded, and the broader strain of repeated violent incidents that have made gunfire a persistent part of the city’s public-safety picture.